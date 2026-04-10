Red Bull confirmed yesterday that Verstappen’s long-serving race engineer, Lambiase, will depart the team and join rivals McLaren once his contract expires in 2028. The 45-year-old Italian-British technical expert will become McLaren’s Chief Racing Officer.

With Verstappen having already lost aerodynamics chief Adrian Newey (who moved to Aston Martin) and motorsport adviser Dr Helmut Marko (who retired from Formula 1), Verstappen is now losing another long-standing confidant and on-track partner in Lambiase. The pair have worked together since 2016, winning four world championships, so an imminent departure is no longer unthinkable.

Yet the Dutchman could activate clauses in his deal—which runs until 2028—to depart sooner. If he is outside the top three in the World Championship by the summer break, an exit option lets him leave at year-end, the report adds.