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‘Who does he go to?’ - The big question surrounding Fulham wonderkid Josh King as Bobby Zamora talks up teenager amid Arsenal, Liverpool & Borussia Dortmund links
European giants closely monitoring King's progress
No formal approaches have been made as yet, with King fully focused on and committed to events at Craven Cottage. He is tied to terms in his current surroundings through to the summer of 2029.
Fulham will be eager to see a product of their academy system stick around much longer than that, but retaining his services on a long-term basis could prove tricky. That is because prospects of such potential will inevitably generate interest from afar.
There has been talk of Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund all keeping a close eye on King’s development. At just 19 years of age, he has already passed 50 competitive appearances, opened his goal account in the Premier League and trained with the full England squad ahead of the 2026 World Cup.
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Is it inevitable that King completes a big-money transfer?
Asked if there is an air of inevitability when it comes to a big-money transfer in future windows, ex-Fulham star Zamora - who was speaking in association with BetWright Premier League betting - told GOAL: “I think so.
“Another one that I watched in the Chelsea game at Fulham and he's just a great talent. He's a fantastic talent. Again, 19 years of age and doesn't fear receiving the ball, wants the ball, wants to be in these positions, wants to create chances, wants to score goals.
“Obviously England taking him and putting him in the squad does his confidence the world of good as well and I think he'll only thrive and another fantastic talent to keep an eye on for sure.
“It's who does he go to? Lately I've seen a lot of stars leaving the Premier League, which I don't like. I want the best players and certainly the English boys to be playing in England. The issue is that the English boys are normally priced out or demand a little bit more money, which is a little bit upsetting because I'd love to see all the English boys playing in the Premier League.”
What King has said about his hopes for the future
The Cottagers should have nothing to fear for now, with King having previously told Standard Sport when asked if he feels a sense of loyalty to the club that gave him his big break: “100 per cent. I owe a lot to Fulham. My first home is… where I live, but Fulham is my second home. This is my school. It has a special place in my heart.”
He added on his more immediate ambition: “I’m not a [first-team] leader yet, but I would love to be one in the future. It’s definitely something that’s on my radar. Whether that happens at Fulham or at England, it would be incredible.
“I’m never going to say I’m ready for that responsibility. A long, long way to go, but to be a club legend and to be in a leadership group here would be a dream for me. Leading by my actions is the best way.”
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Home-grown superstar will prove difficult to retain
Talk of becoming a “club legend” will be music to the ears of Fulham supporters, as they are understandably keen to cheer on a home-grown star for as long as possible. They are, however, fully aware that money talks in modern football.
If huge offers were to be tabled at some stage, then the Cottagers would find it difficult to turn a deaf ear and blind eye to any talks. King is very much part of present plans on the banks of the Thames, but it remains to be seen what the future will bring.
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