The best headphones for 2024

An essential guide to finding the right pair of headphones for your needs

There’s few things as useful as a great pair of headphones. Whether you’re working from home, gaming with friends, or just listening to your tunes, there’s plenty to love about a top-drawer set of cans.

Over-the-ear headphones are making a style comeback right now, but there’s still plenty of love for next-gen earphones too, including the iconic Apple AirPods which have led the way for the last few years.

If you’re looking to upgrade your set, or just fancy a change, we’ve got you covered. At GOAL, we’ve got some of the best headphones you can buy from Amazon right now, featuring top brands and much-loved models from across the board.