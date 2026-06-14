From Belgium's moules-frites to Saudi Arabia's mango juice: Taste the 2026 World Cup Through NYC's best Fan Foods From Groups G, H and I

Food, soccer and samba. Does it get any better?

The World Cup is here, and in New York City, fans can already get a taste of the tournament. Across the five boroughs, the flavors of the 2026 FIFA World Cup are everywhere, from family-owned restaurants in the South Bronx showing Mexico matches over plates of enchiladas to Brazilian spots serving coxinha and pão de queijo to the sound of samba.

That is what makes New York different. Few cities in the world can match its blend of cultures, cuisines and soccer communities, and few places in the United States are better positioned to celebrate a tournament built around the global game. The food changes from borough to borough and country to country, but the experience is familiar: friends, families and supporters gathering around a match, a meal and a shared sense of anticipation.

In the third installment of this four-part series, GOAL explores signature dishes from nations in Groups G, H and I, all available across New York City, and the restaurants where fans can taste the tournament before kickoff.