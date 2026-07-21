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Haytham Mohamed

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Behind-the-Scenes Details Revealed on the Stalling of Mohamed Salah's Move to Al-Ittihad.. and the Deal Is Possible on One Condition!

M. Salah
Al Ittihad
M. Diaby
Liverpool
Besiktas
Saudi Pro League

New Secrets from Inside the Federation

Another day, another report about the "future" of Egyptian star Mohamed Salah, who announced his departure from English giants Liverpool at the end of last season, 2025-2026.

The forward is leaving Anfield after nine full years, a spell in which he wrote his name into Liverpool history. Where he goes next, though, remains unclear.

  • Mohamed Salah Besiktas (Goal Only)Goal AR

    "Controversy" over Mohamed Salah's future after leaving Liverpool

    Against that backdrop, Egyptian Pharaoh Mohamed Salah has been linked with a string of European and Gulf leagues since his departure from English giants Liverpool, as follows:

    * Firstly: The Saudi Roshn League.

    * Secondly: The American League.

    * Thirdly: The Italian League.

    * Fourthly: The Turkish League.

    Talk of a move to Turkey has ramped up in recent days, with local giants Besiktas touted as the likely destination.

    Press reports claim Besiktas struck an agreement with the veteran Egyptian star to sign him for a single season, renewable, in exchange for 12 million euros.

    The Turkish club, though, hit back with an official statement in the past few hours. It denied every report doing the rounds about the first team's transfer business, the Salah deal included.

    Denial or not, the "winwin" website insisted in the past few hours that Besiktas are working to bring in a sponsoring company to cover the Salah deal in full.

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    Official reveals reasons behind collapse of Al-Ittihad's deal for Mohamed Salah

    Amid all of the above, sources revealed to "winwin" this Tuesday evening the reason behind the stalled move of Egyptian Pharaoh Mohamed Salah to Jeddah giants Al-Ittihad.

    French star Moussa Diaby, the winger in Al-Ittihad's first team, is the man holding up the Salah deal, those sources confirmed.

  • Mohamed SalahGetty

    Al-Ittihad's previous plan to sign Mohamed Salah

    The sources went on to confirm that Al-Ittihad's management had known since the last winter transfer window that French winger Moussa Diaby wanted to leave the first team.

    Finding a replacement in January proved difficult, though, so the Jeddah giants pushed Diaby's exit back to this summer.

    In his place, Al-Ittihad have lined up a move for Egyptian star Mohamed Salah this summer.

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  • Moussa DiabyGetty Images

    Moussa Diaby has backtracked on his stance... and Al-Ittihad is trying!

    The matter did not end there. Sources for the "winwin" website have revealed that Al-Ittihad's board were caught off guard by a change of heart from French winger Moussa Diaby, who now refuses to leave the Jeddah giants this summer.

    The sources added: "Diaby's refusal to leave has officially halted Al-Ittihad's move to sign the Egyptian star Mohamed Salah."

    Al-Ittihad are still working to convince the French winger to move on, the sources stressed. Pull it off before Salah agrees terms with another club, particularly Turkish giants Besiktas, and they'll open a line of negotiations with him.