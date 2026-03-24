Barcelona pick Robert Lewandowski! La Liga club ready to sell Ferran Torres and keep Polish veteran as they target two new strikers in summer transfer overhaul

Barcelona have been busy securing the long-term futures of their core young talents, handing new deals to the likes of Gavi, Pedri and Pau Cubarsi since the beginning of last year while the likes of Eric Garcia and Fermin Lopez saw theirs extended more recently. However, they have yet to open contract talks with former Manchester City forward Torres, signalling he is not part of the long-term project.

Lewandowski, meanwhile, is happy to wait before finalising his situation. He noted: "With my experience and the age I am, I don’t have to decide now. I don’t have the feeling of which way I should decide. Maybe in three months is probably when I have to decide. But still, I don’t have any stress."