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Barcelona president Joan Laporta hails Lionel Messi for 'extraordinary' 2026 World Cup campaign with Argentina & delivers verdict on Lamine Yamal & Anthony Gordon displays
Messi leading Argentina's charge again
Messi’s incredible longevity has been the story of the 2026 World Cup, with the 39-year-old leading the scoring charts and driving Argentina toward another potential title. Despite his age, the Inter Miami star has netted eight goals in just six matches, proving that his physical condition remains elite even as he approaches the final chapters of his career. The veteran forward has also become the leading scorer in World Cup history with 21 goals.
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Laporta in awe of Messi magic
Laporta could not hide his awe at Messi's impact for Argentina during the tournament in North America. The legendary number 10 has once again been the catalyst for the Albiceleste, guiding them through the knockout rounds with the clinical precision that defined his era Barcelona.
Speaking to the media in Dallas, Laporta was effusive in his praise for the Blaugrana icon. "Messi's World Cup is extraordinary. Eight goals, some of them of great quality, and his talent always shines through. Argentina works for Messi and is a compact unit; they are lucky to have Leo who always puts them away," the Barca president said.
Yamal and the current Barca contingent
Laporta also took time to praise the current crop of Barcelona stars making waves on the international stage, including Spain talisman Yamal. Laporta noted that the success of his club's players is a point of immense pride for the Catalan institution as they look toward the new season.
Addressing the performances of his young stars, Laporta stated: "I give my full support to all the Barca players who are playing in the World Cup. I know that their success is our success, and I think Lamine is having a great World Cup. He's been chosen MVP in a couple of games. The others are all doing very well. Pedri, [Dani] Olmo, [Pau] Cubarsi… they've all been playing very well."
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Gordon making waves
Laporta also praised the performances of Gordon, who completed his switch to Barcelona from Newcastle earlier this summer. The England international has caught the president's eye with his creative contributions for England during their run to the World Cup semi-finals.
Commenting on the English winger's displays, Laporta added: "I see him excelling. The other day against Norway he made the pass for one of Bellingham's goals, but Gordon's pass was very good."
England will face holders Argentina in the semi-finals, while Yamal and Spain are due to face France.
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