Atletico Madrid-Tottenham: why Vicario wasn't in the starting line-up for the Champions League match. What's behind it and transfer rumours involving Inter and Juventus

The last time Guglielmo Vicario was left out of Tottenham's line-upwas at the end of October, in the League Cup. It was a technical decision by then-manager Thomas Frank. The same decision was taken by Igor Tudor in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16, and it did not go very well: his deputy Antonin Kinsky conceded three goals in the space of a quarter of an hour, two of which were due to glaring errors by the goalkeeper, who left the pitch in tears in the 17th minute. It was a nightmare evening for the player who arrived as Vicario's deputy in January 2025 from Slavia Prague, costing almost €15 million.
Many wondered why Vicario was benched in such a crucial match despite being the starting keeper on paper. Coach Igor Tudor responded as follows before the match: "Today, I am choosing what I believe is best for the team at this moment. For today, this is the starting eleven. There will also be a return match, so there is room for everyone." Behind this decision, there could also be the Italian goalkeeper's inconsistent performance in recent weeks and some transfer rumours that the former Empoli goalkeeper could return to Serie A in the summer.
INTER AND JUVE ON VICARIO
In the summer, several teams could change goalkeepers, two in particular: Inter and Juventus. The Nerazzurri are seriously considering the possibility of signing Vicario for next season, given that Sommer's contract is expiring and the club has no plans to renew it. Juve must first make a decision on both Di Gregorio and Perin, as it cannot be ruled out that both could leave. If anyone were to knock on Tottenham's door for Vicario, the Spurs' asking price would be around £30 million. Be careful, though, because the team is fighting to avoid relegation and if they were to go down to the Championship, the price could drop.