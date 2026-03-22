Matchday 30 of Serie A
Atalanta 1-0 Verona
Goalscorers: 37' Zappacosta (A).
Back to winning ways in the league after three matches, two draws and a defeat, and following their resounding elimination in the Champions League round of 16 at the hands of Bayern Munich: Raffaele Palladino’s Atalanta accomplished their mission, winning 1-0 thanks to Zappacosta’s goal in the 15th minute at the New Balance Arena in Bergamo, securing three points and keeping alive some hope of reaching the top four, moving to within seven points of Como, in the match valid for the 30th round of Serie A, against Paolo Sammarco’s Verona, now desperate, second from bottom and nine points adrift of safety.