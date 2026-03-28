Marco Palestra’s debut for the national team had been on the cards for some time: named the best young Italian player of the season, some consider him the best winger in Serie A 2025/26, whilst others even claim he has established himself among Europe’s elite. It has been a dream season for the 2005-born winger, owned by Atalanta and on a permanent loan to Cagliari until next June, who made his debut for Italy in the 2-0 victory over Northern Ireland, coming on in the closing minutes of the match to replace Politano. Yet another talent to emerge from Atalanta’s youth academy. That Nerazzurri label is synonymous with quality for the youngsters taking flight from Bergamo; and whilst Palestra continues his development, the staff at Zingonia have long been hard at work unearthing new gems.
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Atalanta: life after Palestra has already begun – who are the new talents, from Vavassori to Steffanoni
FEDERICO STEFFANONI (Midfielder, born in 2008)
After starting the season with the Primavera side, he was called up to Bocchetti’s Under-23 squad; in Serie C, he is establishing himself as a first-team regular, thanks in part to his versatility: he has played on the right, on the left, as a central midfielder and even as an attacking midfielder; adapting to any formation, whether with a full-back behind him or running up and down the flank. Those who know him well say that the confidence with which he plays the ball is one of his main qualities, despite being only 17 years old.
DOMINIC VAVASSORI (Forward, born in 2005)
He is probably the player best placed to make the leap to the first team. A mainstay of the Under-23s, he has already made a few substitute appearances for the first team in Serie A and the Champions League, and Palladino has been keeping a close eye on him since he arrived. Holding dual Italian and Brazilian citizenship due to his father Luciano’s origins (born in Brazil and adopted by a family from Bergamo), Vavassori can play anywhere from the attacking midfield onwards. He possesses excellent technique and timing when making runs; when he takes on a man, he gets past him nine times out of ten.
NICOLO' BALDO (Forward, born in 2006)
He is among the top five scorers in the Primavera league, averaging more than a goal every two games – which clearly shows just how much this lad lives to score. Not only that, but Baldo is adept at holding up the ball to help the team build attacks and is strong in the air; when needed, he can also drift out to the left in an attacking trio (playing on his weaker foot). This year he also scored his first goal in the Youth League (against Eintracht Frankfurt) and has captained the side in a handful of matches. Regarded as one of the best young players in the youth system, several foreign clubs have already come to Italy to scout him closely.
DANIEL CURCIO (Forward, born in 2008)
Moving down a age group, here is Atalanta’s best Under-18 player. Born in Tradate (Varese), he also holds a Spanish passport due to his mother’s origins and has so far chosen to play for the Furie Rosse; a member of the Under-16 national team, in Italy he has already won two U14 and U15 league titles with Inter (where he scored over 40 goals) and arrived in Bergamo this summer from Girona. An ambidextrous striker with a fine finishing touch, speed is one of his greatest assets.
MATTIA SONZOGNI (Goalkeeper, born in 2009)
He turned 16 last July and this year has been alternating between the Under-17s and Under-18s, always playing below his age group. He started out at Milan alongside his brother Luca (a goalkeeper born in 2004, now playing for Ospitaletto in Serie C), but moved to Bergamo at a very young age and this year has also made his first appearances in the Youth League against PSG and Chelsea. He is a 191cm-tall goalkeeper, which allows him to cover the goal well; in various youth competitions, he has saved several decisive penalties and is also good with his feet and has good vision: some goals have come directly from his clearances.