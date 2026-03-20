Arthur: "I'm returning to Juventus and I hope to get a chance under Spalletti. I'd tell Neymar to come to Turin"

Arthur is speaking out again about Juventus. The Grêmio midfielder, who is still owned by the Bianconeri on a contract expiring in 2027 (with a gross salary of €5 million), is set to return to Turin at the end of the season barring any surprises: “I hope to get a chance under Spalletti; he likes having a playmaker,” he told La Gazzetta dello Sport,“and I feel comfortable in that role. If I think of Lobotka or Pizarro, both of them flourished under Spalletti. It’s not far-fetched to think I could adapt; we’ll see what happens.”