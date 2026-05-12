Arsenal star announces shock retirement from international football

Norgaard has announced his retirement from international football with Denmark. The 32-year-old confirmed the decision after the national team failed to qualify for the upcoming World Cup. Norgaard earned 41 caps for Denmark during his international career.

He admitted the disappointment of missing out on the tournament played a major role in the timing of his decision, as he had hoped to represent his country on the world stage one final time. His last appearance for Denmark came in March during a defeat to the Czech Republic in Prague. Following that match, the former Brentford captain said he needed time to evaluate his future before ultimately deciding to step aside and allow a new generation to emerge under manager Brian Riemer.