Arsenal learn how long injured Eberechi Eze will be sidelined in brutal blow as Mikel Arteta's men chase European and domestic treble

The loss of the attacking midfielder will be deeply felt, given his immense contribution to the current campaign. Before this setback, Eze had amassed 43 appearances across all competitions this season, including two for Crystal Palace before his transfer in late-August. His output includes nine goals and six assists for the Gunners, making him a cornerstone of the attack. He has been particularly influential in the Premier League, featuring 26 times while providing six goals and two assists. In Europe, he has already registered one goal and two assists in nine Champions League outings this season.