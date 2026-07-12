Getty Images
Arsenal attempting to get Julian Alvarez transfer over the line BEFORE pre-season as Atletico Madrid refuse to do business with Barcelona
Gunners move for Arteta’s top target
According to The Independent, the timing of the move is crucial for Arsenal, who are desperate to integrate the forward into their squad before pre-season training begins. Alvarez’s stock has risen again following his recent heroics on the international stage, where he netted a sensational extra-time winner in Argentina's 3-1 World Cup quarter-final victory over Switzerland. That long-range strike served as a reminder of the quality Arsenal believe can help them build their title-winning success last season.
- AFP
Atletico block Barcelona and Real Madrid
Atletico Madrid have reportedly shut the door on any potential move to their La Liga rivals Barca and Real Madrid for Alvarez. The relationship between Atletico and Barcelona has grown increasingly strained, leading to a series of pointed social media posts from Atletico expressing their frustration.
The hierarchy at the Metropolitano has been particularly aggravated by what they perceive as public "campaigns" from the two Spanish giants to unsettle the player. This hardline stance has effectively cleared the path for Arsenal, as Atletico are much more willing to sanction a sale to a club outside of Spain, especially after a stellar season where Alvarez made 49 appearances across all competitions, scoring 20 goals and providing nine assists. The Independent says that Paris Saint-Germain had also registered interest, but their involvement was viewed more as testing the waters rather than a concrete pursuit, leaving the Gunners as the frontrunners.
Negotiating the hundred million pound price tag
The Independent claims that Arsenal have been reluctant to exceed a £90 million valuation for the Argentine international, while Atletico Madrid are holding out for a figure north of £100 million. Bridging this valuation gap will be the primary task for the Arsenal board as they attempt to wrap up the deal quickly.
The negotiations are being handled by Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta, who finds himself in the unique position of dealing with his former employers. Berta’s existing relationships at Atletico could prove pivotal in finding a compromise on the price tag, though the Spanish club remains in a strong position. Arsenal are keen to secure the forward, who already boasts valuable Premier League experience, having played for Manchester City between 2022 and 2024, where he won two Premier League titles and a Champions League trophy.
- Getty Images Sport
Arsenal also keen on Rogers
The pursuit of Alvarez is just one part of a busy summer recruitment drive at Arsenal. Even as they focus on the high-profile capture of the Atletico star, the club remains hopeful of securing a deal for England and Aston Villa midfielder Morgan Rogers. That potential move has also been slowed down by the logistical challenges posed by the World Cup, which has temporarily put several major European transfers on hold while players and staff are away on international duty.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting