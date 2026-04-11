Renowned transfer expert Sacha Tavolieri reports that FC Bayern Munich have already contacted Gordon’s agents. The German record champions are currently not ruling out a move for the 25-year-old this summer.
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Arsenal are reportedly prepared to pay up to €92 million for the England international. Will Bayern Munich enter the race to sign him?
Gordon’s profile as a quick, skilful dribbler and goal-scoring threat makes him an attractive prospect for Bayern. The Englishman can play anywhere in attack, though at Newcastle this season he has mostly operated as a left winger or centre-forward.
However, Bayern currently have no immediate need for reinforcements up front. Michael Olise, Serge Gnabry, Luis Diaz and Harry Kane are all in excellent form, while super-talent Lennart Karl and the recently fit-again Jamal Musiala provide further quality options. Musiala is expected to challenge for a starting berth once he regains full sharpness.
Nevertheless, Bayern are reportedly weighing the option of signing a new left winger in the summer to provide cover for Díaz. There is also recurring speculation about an additional centre-forward to complement Kane, with Juventus’ Dusan Vlahovic said to be under consideration.
Gordon is said to be open to a move to Munich, though, according to Tavolieri, Newcastle are currently unwilling to part with the England international.
- Getty Images Sport
A costly move for Anthony Gordon would not align with FC Bayern’s transfer strategy.
Gordon is unlikely to accept a bench role, and Bayern would hesitate to pay a hefty fee for a backup. He is under contract at Newcastle until 2030, with the Magpies demanding almost €110m for his release.
Several wealthy Premier League sides are also tracking the winger. In late February, The Sun claimed that Liverpool and Arsenal had both sounded out a move, with the Gunners ready to spend up to €92 million. That is the same fee Aston Villa would reportedly command for Morgan Rogers, another player linked with Munich, according to The Mirror.
Such lavish spending, however, would clash with Bayern’s likely medium-term transfer strategy. After the success of home-grown talents like Karl and Aleksandar Pavlovic, the club plans to promote more youth-team graduates to the first team. Vincent Kompany is proving the ideal coach for this philosophy, with Noel Aseko—set to return from Hannover 96 this summer—lined up as Leon Goretzka’s long-term successor in central midfield.
Following the same logic, they are said to be considering an internal option as the preferred backup for Díaz: Arijon Ibrahimovic. Currently on loan at relegation-threatened 1. FC Heidenheim, the youngster would return to the Säbener Straße in the summer and step straight into that supporting role. The 20-year-old is impressing at Heidenheim, starting regularly and gaining valuable Bundesliga experience. Ibrahimovic remains under contract at FCB until 2027.
Nick Woltemade is currently second choice: Anthony Gordon is Newcastle’s first-choice centre-forward at the moment
Gordon moved from Everton to Newcastle in early 2023 for a fee of €45.6 million. This season he has stood out on the international stage, scoring ten goals in twelve Champions League appearances. He has been a key figure alongside Nick Woltemade, though Gordon has recently usurped the German’s spot as Newcastle’s centre-forward.
Gordon has 17 caps for England (two goals). During World Cup qualifying, manager Thomas Tuchel occasionally picked him in the starting line-up; he made five appearances on the road to the finals in the USA, Mexico and Canada, scoring in October during the 5-0 win in Latvia. Gordon now looks likely to make England’s World Cup squad, with the Three Lions set to face Croatia, Ghana and Panama in the group stage.
- AFP
FC Bayern Munich's attackers
Player
Position
Age
Contract expires
Jamal Musiala
Attacking midfielder
23
2030
Lennart Karl
Attacking midfielder
18
2029
Michael Olise
Right winger
24
2029
Luis Díaz
Left winger
29
2029
Serge Gnabry
Attacking midfielder / Right winger / Left winger / Centre forward
30
2028
Harry Kane
Centre-forward
32
2027
Nicolas Jackson
Centre-forward
24
2026 (on loan from Chelsea)