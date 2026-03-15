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Argentina's Lionel Messi, Rodrigo De Paul not included in Inter Miami squad vs. Charlotte FC, reportedly rested ahead of midweek Champions Cup match
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Suarez with a rare start
With Messi and De Paul absent, Mascherano rotated his squad heavily, handing starts to Luis Suarez, who is in a bench role this season, Daniel Pinter, David Ayala and David Ruiz.
According to ESPN, neither Messi nor De Paul have an injury and are strictly being rested.
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What Mascherano said
Despite the rotation, Mascherano said Inter Miami are treating every competition as a priority.
“We’re not a team that chooses which competitions to play in; we’re obligated to compete in all of them,” he said. “Clearly, the Champions Cup is the only competition the club normally plays in that we’re missing, and it’s generating a lot of excitement for all of us. Now, what we can’t allow is for this to become an obsession. It’s one thing to be excited, another to be obsessed.”
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Champions Cup at stake
Nashville, who also rotated some regulars on Saturday, held Miami to a 0-0 draw in the first leg last week. The two sides will meet again on Wednesday.
What comes next?
After their continental duties this week, Inter Miami will travel to New York to face NYCFC next Sunday.
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