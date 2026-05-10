Getty
Argentina plan fitting finale to Lionel Messi’s World Cup story as Nicolas Tagliafico targets another title for the GOAT
Protecting the legacy of the greatest
Messi’s influence on the Argentina national team transcends statistics, and as the 2026 World Cup approaches, his team-mates are acutely aware of the gravity of the occasion.
Tagliafico, a mainstay in the Albiceleste defence, spoke passionately about the captain’s impact, noting that Messi has already secured three major titles with the national side.
"Leo means a lot to us because he’s our captain and our leader," Tagliafico told FIFA. "I feel the team will support him until the very end, as we always have, and we’ll keep doing so. We’ll work together, as we did in the last World Cup, to defend the title and make it another tournament everyone remembers."
- Getty Images Sport
The challenge of defending the crown
Entering a tournament as defending champions brings a unique set of pressures, a reality Tagliafico and his team-mates are ready to embrace.
Having experienced the highs of Qatar 2022 and the lows of past exits, the veteran defender believes the team’s evolution over the last four years has made them more tactically flexible and physically robust for the expanded 48-team format.
Tagliafico noted: "The biggest challenge is to build on what we have already achieved. We’ve set the bar very high, so now we have to try and clear it. We know the last one was very good, but we have to give our maximum to reach that level again."
A different World Cup
The 2026 edition presents a vastly different challenge, with matches spread across Canada, Mexico, and the United States. Argentina will be based in Kansas City for their camp, navigating a longer tournament that includes an additional knockout round.
"Playing this World Cup as champions is something very special: defending the title and experiencing the tournament all over again. I think it will be different," Tagliafico said.
"I’ve been lucky enough to play in World Cups before, but this will be a new challenge because, of course, everyone will want to beat us… and defending the title is unique."
- Getty Images Sport
The evolution of a world champion
Reflecting on his personal growth since Qatar, Lyon star Tagliafico highlighted how much his game has matured on the European stage. He noted that while his trademark intensity remains unchanged, he now brings a deeper tactical understanding to Lionel Scaloni’s national team setup, allowing him to contribute more effectively both in defense and transition.
"Much more experience, definitely," Tagliafico remarked when assessing his evolution since 2022. "Teamwork has always been there, but now I can contribute in more tactical areas and physically as well. The intensity is the same, but the experience I’ve gained helps. In Europe, I’ve faced many of the same opponents we’re likely to meet at the World Cup, so not much has changed since 2022, but that experience is always valuable."