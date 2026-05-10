Goal.com
Live
Lionel Messi ArgentinaGetty
Mohamed Saeed

Argentina plan fitting finale to Lionel Messi’s World Cup story as Nicolas Tagliafico targets another title for the GOAT

L. Messi
Argentina
World Cup
N. Tagliafico
Inter Miami CF

Nicolas Tagliafico has revealed that Argentina are determined to provide Lionel Messi with the ultimate farewell by defending their crown at the 2026 World Cup. The defender insists that while "nobody will be ready" for the day the captain eventually retires, the squad is fully committed to supporting their leader until the very end.

  • Protecting the legacy of the greatest

    Messi’s influence on the Argentina national team transcends statistics, and as the 2026 World Cup approaches, his team-mates are acutely aware of the gravity of the occasion.

    Tagliafico, a mainstay in the Albiceleste defence, spoke passionately about the captain’s impact, noting that Messi has already secured three major titles with the national side.

    "Leo means a lot to us because he’s our captain and our leader," Tagliafico told FIFA. "I feel the team will support him until the very end, as we always have, and we’ll keep doing so. We’ll work together, as we did in the last World Cup, to defend the title and make it another tournament everyone remembers."

    • Advertisement
  • Argentina v Bolivia - FIFA World Cup 2026 QualifierGetty Images Sport

    The challenge of defending the crown

    Entering a tournament as defending champions brings a unique set of pressures, a reality Tagliafico and his team-mates are ready to embrace.

    Having experienced the highs of Qatar 2022 and the lows of past exits, the veteran defender believes the team’s evolution over the last four years has made them more tactically flexible and physically robust for the expanded 48-team format.

    Tagliafico noted: "The biggest challenge is to build on what we have already achieved. We’ve set the bar very high, so now we have to try and clear it. We know the last one was very good, but we have to give our maximum to reach that level again."


  • A different World Cup

    The 2026 edition presents a vastly different challenge, with matches spread across Canada, Mexico, and the United States. Argentina will be based in Kansas City for their camp, navigating a longer tournament that includes an additional knockout round.

    "Playing this World Cup as champions is something very special: defending the title and experiencing the tournament all over again. I think it will be different," Tagliafico said.

    "I’ve been lucky enough to play in World Cups before, but this will be a new challenge because, of course, everyone will want to beat us… and defending the title is unique."

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Winners Arrive to Buenos AiresGetty Images Sport

    The evolution of a world champion

    Reflecting on his personal growth since Qatar, Lyon star Tagliafico highlighted how much his game has matured on the European stage. He noted that while his trademark intensity remains unchanged, he now brings a deeper tactical understanding to Lionel Scaloni’s national team setup, allowing him to contribute more effectively both in defense and transition.

    "Much more experience, definitely," Tagliafico remarked when assessing his evolution since 2022. "Teamwork has always been there, but now I can contribute in more tactical areas and physically as well. The intensity is the same, but the experience I’ve gained helps. In Europe, I’ve faced many of the same opponents we’re likely to meet at the World Cup, so not much has changed since 2022, but that experience is always valuable."

Major League Soccer
FC Cincinnati crest
FC Cincinnati
CIN
Inter Miami CF crest
Inter Miami CF
MIA