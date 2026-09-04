Asia tour scrapped after Lionel Messi decision! Argentina map out three-match homecoming for next FIFA date

Away from friendly preparations, CONMEBOL are locked in discussions with FIFA to establish South America's final qualification allocation for the next World Cup. Key discussions centre on whether the automatic berths handed to Argentina, Uruguay, and Paraguay as co-hosts will be deducted from the continent's standard five-and-a-half places or added to them. Regardless of the governing body's ultimate ruling, the Albiceleste have formally requested to take part fully throughout the qualification campaign.