Sorry Leo - Argentina's anti-football didn't deserve World Cup glory: Winners and losers as Messi bows out in tears while Spain set their sights on a dynasty of dominance

It might not have been the most memorable final in terms of goalmouth action, or quality football of any note, but it would be little surprise if it is one of those matches that is remembered for its sheer physicality, however one-sided it might have been, perhaps even with its own title ('The Battle of New Jersey', anyone?!).

Enzo Fernandez's needless red card for a second bookable offence in stoppage time at the end of the 90 minutes proved to be decisive, as the combative holders were reduced to 10 men for the entirety of extra-time. They couldn't hold on.

Ultimately, in a game where Spain peppered Emi Martinez's goal but largely failed to carve out clear-cut opportunities, Ferran Torres' 106th-minute strike would prove to be the difference. The substitute fired an unerring effort into the roof of the net from Nico Williams' perfect knockdown, and De la Fuente's men survived some late scares so claim a second-ever World Cup crown.

For once, Messi was merely a bystander, unable to come up with one last superhuman salvo to miraculously save his country in what was surely his last dance.

GOAL breaks down the winners and losers from New Jersey...