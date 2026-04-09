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Loai Mohamed

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Arbeloa: I need players who want to shine every day.. and the whistles against Vinicius are normal

Real Madrid vs Girona
Real Madrid
Girona
LaLiga
Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid
Bayern Munich
Champions League
A. Arbeloa
K. Mbappe
Vinicius Junior
Spain
Germany
France
Brazil

The Spanish coach is not satisfied with the performance of Real Madrid’s stars.

Álvaro Arbeloa, Real Madrid’s coach, revealed his dissatisfaction with the level shown by the team’s players in the Champions League match against Bayern Munich, calling for more effort.

Real Madrid lost 1–2 to their visitors Bayern Munich last Tuesday in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals, and now must win by a two-goal margin at the “Allianz Arena” next Wednesday.

The Royal Club are preparing to face Girona at the “Santiago Bernabéu” tomorrow, Thursday, in La Liga, as Arbeloa’s men want to cut the seven-point gap to leaders Barcelona.

Arbeloa confirmed that he will not apply a rotation policy in the Girona match in order to prepare for the Bayern showdown, while he praised the abilities of Eduardo Camavinga and the returning-from-injury Éder Militão.

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  • Not only Mbappé

    Regarding Mbappé’s dip in form, the coach commented: “It’s not just Mbappé. I want players who want to be Real Madrid players every day. It’s important for the player to be himself, beyond just talent and quality.”

    He added: “You can’t play a Champions League quarter-final or matches with huge motivation every day, and that’s where self-discipline becomes important. It goes beyond his talent. We want the players tomorrow, when they face Girona, to feel the need to shine.”

    He continued: “That’s what we need: for them to be themselves every day and ready to give their best. It isn’t easy, but that’s what we ask: for their motivation to be giving the maximum.”

    As for whether there were players who lacked commitment during the Bayern match, he clarified: “No, absolutely not. I’m not someone who likes to get into tactical details here. What matters is the desire to go out with great spirit and high commitment. The talent is there and it’s wonderful, but winning matches doesn’t happen through talent alone. Sometimes it can, but if we want consistency, we need more than talent.”

    He went on: “If our margin for error was tight before, it’s tighter now. We realize that every match is very important. Even if we don’t have chances, we will keep fighting with the same spirit. We know who we represent and the size of the responsibility on our shoulders, and we are ready to face it.”

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  • Boos against Vinícius

    Regarding the booing that Vinicius Junior, Real Madrid’s star, was subjected to at the Santiago Bernabeu in the Bayern Munich match, Arbeloa said: “You know what I think of Vinicius, and what he means to me as a coach and as a Real Madrid fan, as well as the performances he delivers.”

    He continued: “For me, it would be a privilege to play every match at the Bernabeu. Booing is part of what this crowd demands. I see it as something normal and understandable. Some may feel a negative atmosphere, but what we notice is the support of our fans. We can’t ask for more than that.”

    He added: “If the team puts in a good performance and creates chances, that’s thanks to the pressure the Bernabeu applies. I wish I had the fortune of playing in this stadium. All players feel the same.”

  • The Bayern match starts now.

    As for the possibility of rotating the lineup to be well prepared for the decisive Bayern Munich match in Germany, he commented: “Tomorrow I want to go out to win. I still believe, despite the result, that I fielded the best players in the Mallorca match. I’m not thinking about rotation. The most important match for me as a coach is tomorrow’s match. I will field a lineup worthy of this confrontation.”

    As for the likelihood of trying things out in the Girona match in preparation for the Bayern match, he replied: “We’re not in a position that allows for experiments. We’re excited for the Munich match to arrive. Since the final whistle (of the previous match), we’ve wanted to test our abilities at the Allianz Arena. But before that, we have to focus on tomorrow’s match. Wednesday’s match starts now. We have to deliver a big match. We have 4 days to recover, and all we’re thinking about is delivering our best. That is the only objective: to field a strong team and deliver a big match.”

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  • Militao, Bellingham, and Camavinga are in the starting lineup.

    Arbeloa was asked about the situation of Mendy, Militão, and Bellingham, and he replied, “Militão and Bellingham will start tomorrow, and Mendy will get minutes during the match.”

    He added, “As I said before, when Militão is at his best, he is probably the best in the world. Physically he is a dominant player, strong in one-on-one duels, defends large spaces in open play, and has great strength in aerial balls.”

    He continued, “He also has a distinctive ability to build play from the back, along with his leadership personality and his voice on the pitch. His importance to the team is unquestionable. It is a source of pride to have a player of this level.”

    He went on, “Camavinga played a lot with me, more than he did at the start of the season. He was a starter and he will be a starter tomorrow. I consider him an important player for me and for the club. He has shown many times the kind of player he is, and he has everyone’s trust at the club, and of course the coach’s trust.”

    Regarding Camavinga’s remarks about wanting to contribute more, he commented, “Feeling that way is a positive thing. Every coach asks for different things. He has exceptional physical qualities, good control of the ball, and great potential. I am satisfied with his performance. I want him to develop and to understand what we ask of him on the pitch. He will remain an important player in the future.”

LaLiga
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Real Madrid
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Champions League
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FCB
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