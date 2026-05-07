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Andoni Iraola closing in on next Premier League job as Bournemouth boss targets move to London rivals ahead of Chelsea and Man Utd
Palace lead the race for Iraola
Crystal Palace have emerged as the surprise frontrunners to secure the services of Iraola, with an El Chiringuitoreport suggests a deal is nearing completion. The Eagles are in the market for a new leader as current boss Oliver Glasner is set to depart Selhurst Park in June upon the expiration of his contract. The London club reportedly moved quickly to steal a march on their rivals by presenting a lucrative proposal to the 43-year-old.
While Iraola has been linked with several "Big Six" clubs, the prospect of taking over a stable project in the capital appears to have significant appeal. The club reportedly covets the former Rayo Vallecano boss for his stellar work at Bournemouth, where he currently has the team pushing for European qualification despite the loss of several key players. The Eagles hope that tying up a deal early will prevent a bidding war once the window officially opens.
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Chelsea maintain contact with representatives
Despite the advancements from Palace, Chelsea remain very much in the conversation. The Blues are conducting a thorough search for a permanent successor to Liam Rosenior and have already initiated discussions with the Spaniard's camp to gauge his interest in moving to the Bridge, according to reports. The Stamford Bridge side are looking for a coach who can lead a long-term project under the BlueCo ownership structure, and Iraola’s tactical flexibility has made him a primary person of interest.
With interim manager Calum McFarlane has struggled to steady the ship, the club is determined to have a capable strategist in place for the 2026-27 campaign. Iraola’s track record of overachieving with limited resources at Bournemouth is seen as a perfect fit for a squad that requires refined coaching rather than just more expensive signings.
Man Utd consider Old Trafford alternative
Manchester United are also monitoring the situation closely as they weigh up whether to hand Michael Carrick the job on a permanent basis. While Carrick has transformed the atmosphere at Old Trafford since January, Sir Jim Ratcliffe and the INEOS sporting department are wary of making an emotional appointment. They are desperate to avoid repeating the mistakes of the past, specifically the decision to appoint Ole Gunnar Solskjaer permanently after a successful interim spell.
Iraola is viewed as the primary external candidate should United decide not to stick with Carrick. His coaching pedigree and attacking style of play align with the DNA United are trying to rediscover. Even though the allure of Old Trafford is massive, there is a feeling that Iraola might prefer Palace's project where he can implement his ideas away from the intense media scrutiny that follows the Red Devils.
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Iraola remains silent on future
Throughout the mounting speculation, the Bournemouth boss has maintained a strictly professional stance. He has refused to confirm his next destination out of respect for the Cherries' supporters and the club that gave him his break in English football. Having already confirmed his departure, Iraola is focused on finishing the season strongly before officially putting pen to paper elsewhere.
When pressed on the recent links to major clubs, the coach remained tight-lipped, stating: "You were asking me about other clubs. I don’t know exactly which ones, but also, as a sign of respect for Bournemouth, I cannot talk right now about my future because it’s not what worries the Bournemouth supporters." He went on to add: "I think I said it when I announced I was not continuing here, for me, now, it’s about Bournemouth."