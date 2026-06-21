AFP
'Almost inhuman' - Xavi calls Lionel Messi the 'Michael Jordan of football' after seeing ex-Barcelona team-mate's 'crazy' World Cup hat-trick for Argentina
The Jordan of the pitch
Xavi has never been shy about his admiration for the man he shared so much success with at Camp Nou, but his latest comments elevate the Inter Miami star to a different level of sporting greatness. Comparing his longevity and impact to a certain Chicago Bulls legend, Xavi believes Messi has now surpassed every historical rival for the crown of the greatest of all time.
"I like to say that he is the Michael Jordan of football," the former Barcelona midfielder told The Athletic. “In football, there is no one to compare to him. He has surpassed the greats of the past because of his longevity: he’s been the best for the last 20 years. Even now, after all this time, he goes and out and shows us that. His mentality is extraordinary."
He added: "For me, that’s what sets him apart. He can’t stand losing. He’s got the perfect temperament for football and the perfect physique: his body is tailor-made for the game. Forget about the goals he scored against Algeria; look at his all-round play, his physical condition, the sheer drive and ambition he brings to the game. He has a champion’s mentality that will never be matched."
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Incomparable and 'inhuman' standards
Despite being 38 years old, Messi's performance in Argentina's 3-0 victory over Algeria left onlookers stunned. The veteran forward opened the scoring before proceeding to dismantle the opposition defence with two more goals, prompting Xavi to admit that he still finds himself in awe of the little magician’s capabilities on the grandest stage of all.
“I messaged Leo after the Algeria game. I told him that he was a joke, that I could only laugh when I saw what he had done. It was crazy, crazy stuff. But that’s Leo. He always turns up at just the right moment. For me, he’s incomparable. Incomparable. Almost inhuman,” Xavi added.
The secrets behind the magic
Xavi was quick to point out that Messi's genius is not just physical, but deeply rooted in his cognitive understanding of the sport. He explained how the forward uses "scanning" to dominate opponents, often moving at a walking pace while mentally mapping out the entire pitch to find the weaknesses in the defensive line.
He said: “His first goal against Algeria was pure Leo. When Rodrigo De Paul looked up, Leo was in just the right place, the perfect spot to receive the ball. Then he looked back three times. That is one of his secrets. He’s constantly looking, constantly assessing what is around him. He’s got everything in his head. Often, he’s just walking, but he’s walking and looking around. His team-mates are passing the ball about, and he’s working out what the opposition defensive midfielder is doing, what the centre-back is doing, where the free space is. His understanding of the game is top-notch.”
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A master of every position
Reflecting on their shared time in Catalonia, Xavi recalled how Messi's versatility was so profound that he could have replaced any of his legendary team-mates in their respective roles. From defensive midfield to the heart of the defence, the World Cup winner possessed the technical tools to be the best player on the pitch regardless of where he was stationed.
“We used to do a lot of mental exercises at Barcelona, drills in which you had to look for the space or the spare man. Leo was the master at them. I’m not exaggerating when I say he could have played in Iniesta’s position, Busquets’ position, Puyol’s position, mine. He could do everything just as well as the best player in every position.” Xavi explained.
“The same is still true now. I could see that he was an exceptional talent at 16, but to have lasted for this long is remarkable. I feel grateful to have played with Leo, to have overlapped with him in history. I don’t believe we will ever see a footballer like him again.”