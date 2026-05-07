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Alisha Lehmann wins Leicester Women's Player of the Season award despite only starting FIVE games & scoops best goal gong
Fan favourite despite challenging team results
The 27-year-old forward arrived at Leicester in January following stints in Italy with Como and Juventus. Despite the significant fanfare surrounding her arrival, Lehmann’s impact in the Women’s Super League has been limited, managing just five starts so far this season.
Statistically, it has been a gruelling campaign for both player and club. Lehmann has featured in nine WSL matches, and remarkably, the Foxes suffered defeat in every single appearance she made. Nevertheless, she secured the Player of the Year award via a fan vote, a result that underscores her immense popularity.
Global profile and social media influence
Lehmann’s arrival at Leicester brought significant attention to the club, largely due to her status as a social media sensation. With more than 15.5 million followers on Instagram, the Swiss international is one of the most recognised figures in the women’s game. Alongside her football career, she is also involved in modelling, further elevating her global brand beyond the pitch.
Her personal life has also frequently made headlines, particularly her previous relationship with Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz. The pair both moved from Villa to Juventus before eventually ending their relationship in 2025.
One goal secures second award
Lehmann also walked away with the Leicester Women’s Goal of the Season award. The honour was handed out for her solitary strike of the campaign- a poignant March goal against Villa. In what has otherwise been a nightmare season for the Foxes, which could yet end in their relegation from the WSL, Lehmann’s finish provided a rare spark of brilliance.
The award-winning effort at the King Power Stadium was the finishing touch on a sublime team move. Perfectly stationed near the penalty spot, Lehmann showed clinical precision to find the back of the net. While fans had 11 goals to choose from in the end-of-season honours, it was Lehmann’s clinical strike against her old side that stood head and shoulders above the rest.
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Relegation playoff to come
While Lehmann celebrates her individual haul, the glimmer of her personal trophies cannot mask the bleak reality of Leicester City’s season. They are destined to finish rock bottom of the WSL table, regardless of whether they win their final game against Everton.
Leicester will face a relegation playoff against whoever finishes third in the WSL 2 on May 23, and Lehmann's future could depend on whether the Foxes avoid the drop.