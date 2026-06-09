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Hard work never stops! Alisha Lehmann hits the gym during sun-soaked holiday with boyfriend Montel McKenzie - as Swiss star leaves WSL relegation woes at home
Jamaican getaway and gym sessions
Sharing updates with her massive following, Lehmann posted a mirror selfie on her Instagram story alongside her boyfriend, Montel McKenzie, before revealing their tropical destination. Posing in front of a giant sign on a picturesque beach, she confirmed the couple are enjoying a sun-soaked holiday in Jamaica. The pair appeared in top shape, proving that their fitness routines do not stop even during a relaxing getaway. For Lehmann, the Jamaican holiday serves as a much-needed mental break following a disastrous end to the domestic season. Leicester City have recently been relegated from the Women's Super League after a devastating penalty shootout defeat to Charlton Athletic. The Swiss star is clearly focused on her physical recovery.
Contrasting fortunes on the pitch
While Lehmann is trying to move past the bitter taste of relegation, her partner is still riding the high of a spectacular triumph. McKenzie recently lifted the highly coveted Baller League UK trophy at The O2 Arena, where his side secured a thrilling 5-2 victory over NDL FC. The couple shared a passionate on-pitch kiss to celebrate his monumental achievement, showcasing their strong bond. Reflecting on their relationship, McKenzie previously told the Daily Mail about how her presence impacts him: "Naturally, it gives you that push like having a family member or friend watching." This supportive dynamic is clearly translating into their shared Jamaican workout sessions as they push each other to maintain athletic conditioning.
Individual awards amid team struggles
Despite the collective failure of her club, Lehmann enjoyed a bizarrely successful campaign on a personal level. The forward arrived at the Midlands side in January but managed just nine appearances and five starts across the entire campaign. Playing only 502 minutes, she saw the team lose every single game she featured in. However, leveraging a massive global fanbase of over 15 million followers, she astonishingly scooped boththe Fans' Player of the Season and Goal of the Season accolades. Her solitary strike against former club Aston Villa earned her the latter award, highlighting the massive influence her off-pitch popularity holds, even when her on-pitch contributions for the Foxes were severely restricted by fitness issues.
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Big decisions await the forward
Looking ahead, Lehmann faces a massive rebuilding project and a severe dilemma regarding her professional career. The global icon must soon decide whether to remain with Leicester and fight for promotion from the second tier or seek a transfer elsewhere. For now, spending quality time in Jamaica offers a perfect distraction before making critical choices.