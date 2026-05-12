'I always considered myself a performer' - How Alexi Lalas channeled his on-pitch passion with USMNT into becoming the voice of American soccer

Alexi Lalas knows, by now, that nothing compares to playing soccer. Except maybe one thing.

It is, in fact, something he does almost every day. Whether it be from his home in Los Angeles or a studio, Lalas stares into the camera at FOX Sports and waits for the brief second when the red light turns on. Then it’s time to perform.

When that camera turns on, Lalas feels a familiar burst of energy, the closest thing he has found to the adrenaline of stepping onto the pitch. Back then, he was a hard-nosed center back with signature ginger hair and a headband. In front of a camera, he is now doing much the same.

“I love the feeling when that red light turns on. I love the butterflies and the anticipation. You know, you get those feelings when you're playing on the field. It's just a little bit different,” he said to GOAL.

Lalas is, in effect, American soccer’s sole lasting brand. He has survived, from USMNT to the present day, shaping the conversation, at first on the pitch and later, off it. Back then, it was about ginger hair, a headband, and an impressive goatee - the punk kid who held his own with the best. Now, he’s not really all that different. There’s less hair, but Lalas is as loud as ever.

This summer, he will cover his ninth consecutive World Cup. Others have floated in and out of the space. Lalas has stuck around. To him, it’s all just one performance - whether at center back or in a studio. The question is, when does the performance stop? Over 30 years into his soccer career, Lalas is still looking for the answer - and sticking around in the meantime.

That leads to the question that really defines Lalas’ public persona these days: where does the performance stop and where does the man himself begin?

"I don't differentiate between being a performer and an entertainer relative to being a player or on television. There's a much more traditional performance element of standing in front of a camera and talking. I get that, but I always considered myself a performer,” he said.