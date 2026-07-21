"They will not win titles": Fresh evidence of the chaos at Al-Nassr, and the behind-the-scenes story of Jhon Duran's departure, "the only good thing"!

The signs inside the Al-Nassr camp look far from reassuring ahead of the new "2026-2027" campaign. A financial crisis is gripping the club, and it's stopping them from completing new signings.

Ange Postecoglou's side were crowned Saudi Roshn League champions last season, ending a seven-year wait, and they reached the final of the AFC Champions League 2. But can they cling on to their crown, or mount a challenge among Asia's elite?

"Hope for Cristiano Ronaldo's intervention": The retirement of "Al-Nassr's trusted journalist" after admitting the suffering

Abdulaziz Al-Osaimi, one of the club's most prominent journalists, has been forced to announce his retirement. It follows repeated appeals for someone to step in and resolve Al-Nassr's financial crisis, with Al-Osaimi insisting there are attempts to dismantle the club.



