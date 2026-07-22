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Al-Ahli of Saudi Arabia battle Manchester United for Roma's gem and knock on Barcelona's door to sign Marc Casado

Al Ahli
Transfers
M. Casado
M. Kone
Saudi Pro League
Manchester United
Barcelona

Yaisle moves to build an iron wall for Al Ahly

Al-Ahli's board have started to move for the first team, opening direct talks with Roma to establish the fee and conditions required to sign Manu Koné.

The interest follows a striking World Cup for the France international in 2026. Koné caught the eye with his physical power and his sharp reading of the game in midfield.

Roma are not the only club the Saudi side are dealing with. Al-Ahli are also in discussions with Barcelona over Marc Casadó, as the Asian champions look to build a squad capable of chasing down the domestic honours.

  • The rise in Koné's value

    Koné stands as one of the key pillars that helped France reach the semi-finals at the last World Cup, a run that pushed his market value to record levels befitting his talent and his rapid rise on European pitches.

    Official estimates from transfer specialist website "Transfermarkt" put the player's market value at around 50 million euros. That figure reflects the quality of the 25-year-old.

    His brilliance owed nothing to chance. It continued a successful spell in the Italian capital, where he made 82 appearances for Roma across two seasons and played his part in a third-place finish in Serie A and qualification for the Champions League.

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    Fierce battle with Manchester United

    According to "Sky Sport", Al-Ahli face a tough job to land Kone. The Saudi club find themselves in a frantic race with some of Europe's biggest names for the Frenchman.

    Manchester United rank among the most serious contenders in this pursuit. The Red Devils have made Kone a primary target to bolster their midfield before the new Premier League season kicks off.

    Fierce competition or not, the early signs suggest a player brimming with ambition. His heart leans towards a taste of the Premier League, yet he does not rule out a move to the Saudi Roshn League.

    Kone believes the current sporting project in Saudi Arabia appeals to young world stars in their prime, not just those winding down their careers. That opens the door for Al-Ahli to tempt him with a lucrative offer and an ambitious project built to challenge for every domestic and continental honour, particularly with the club closing in on other world-class signings to strengthen every position.

  • Casadó... An Additional Option on the Horizon for Al Ahly

    Al Ahly aren't stopping at Koné. Other big names are being linked with a move to strengthen the midfield, and top of the list is Barcelona talent Marc Casadó.

    Spanish newspaper "Sport" reported that Al Ahly could swoop for Casadó, with the Catalans needing to trim their wage bill and raise funds before the window shuts.

    One of the most prominent graduates of the famous "La Masia" academy, Casadó brings the ball out from the back and dictates the tempo. Those are exactly the qualities Al Ahly sporting director Roy Pedro wants to keep the side balanced next season.

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    A point of strength for Al-Ahly in the negotiations

    Al-Ahli's hopes of landing Casado rest on one key relationship: the strong bond between the Portuguese sporting director and the player's agent, the famous Jorge Mendes. That connection has handed the Saudi club an edge over several European sides chasing the young midfielder.

    "Sport" explained that Barcelona's board have set a minimum threshold of 25 million euros to sanction a sale. That figure looks within reach compared to the sums doing the rounds on the market. Casado wants regular minutes too, and those look far from guaranteed under the new coach at the Camp Nou fortress, which makes a move to Saudi Arabia attractive both on the pitch and financially.

    Behind the scenes, Al-Ahli coach Matthias Jaissle wants a complete overhaul of his midfield. Franck Kessié has gone, and the hunt is on for young legs with the dynamism to apply a high-pressing game. Signing Manu Koné would be a "huge boost" for the team.