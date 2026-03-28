A word of warning: Bosnia is not Northern Ireland, nor is it Wales. We’re in for a very different match from the one we won (without setting the world alight) in Bergamo, and indeed from the one we would have faced in Cardiff. It may seem paradoxical given the clichés of British football, but we’ll be up against a side that’s more physical than the Welsh, with less intensity but more experience. A more orthodox 4-4-2 compared to Bellamy’s 4-2-3-1, with lower overall technical quality but standout players in Alajbegovic and Bajraktarevic, and greater attacking threat from Dzeko and Demirovic, who has returned to the national team following the injury that saw him miss the last two group matches against Romania (3-1) and Austria: A 1-1 draw in Vienna, with a late goal conceded that proved decisive in sending Bosnia to the play-offs.
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Ahead of Bosnia v Italy: Do Retegui, Politano and Barella deserve to play in the World Cup play-off final more than Esposito, Palestra and Cristante?
POLITANO OR PALESTRA?
So what else will Italy need to put in a better performance and secure World Cup qualification? First and foremost, more intensity and pace – qualities that Bosnia struggles with but which, unfortunately, Italy lacks: both in terms of natural ability and the current dip in form of key players such as Barella. Greater unpredictability would also be useful, something the manager’s choices (formation and, consequently, players) have left solely to Politano, who wasn’t even particularly inspired against Northern Ireland. So, the dilemma that had emerged in the final hours leading up to Tuesday’s match (Politano or Palestra?) can be raised again with the same arguments for and against. The Napoli winger has more international experience and is used to the intense pressure of such occasions. The Cagliari player, a product of the Atalanta academy who made his debut in the closing stages at the New Balance Arena, possesses greater energy, fuelled by the enthusiasm and recklessness of his age and by a season so far that has been excellent far beyond the statistics (1 goal and 4 assists). An even more delicate decision because the fate of the match could be decided on that flank: in the Bosnian back four, Atalanta’s Kolasinac is in fact returning to his roots with Arsenal and Schalke 04, but as a left-back he struggles more than in the centre-left of Palladino’s back three. Further consideration would be needed if the talented Alajbegovic (18, currently at Salzburg but owned by Bayer Leverkusen) were to start, following his decisive cameo in Cardiff. Who has the better defensive instincts between Politano and Palestra? Who can strike a balance between attack and defence, whilst also supporting the struggling Mancini, who has already been put under pressure by the pace of Rowe and Cambiaghi in the Europa League?
A CHANCE FOR CRISTANTE?
These aren’t the only considerations to be made ahead of Tuesday’s match. Cristante guarantees balance and also timing when coming on: does it make sense to consider him as an alternative to Barella, either from the start or if the Inter player were to confirm the physical and, consequently, technical shortcomings of recent times? In any case, a positional swap between Tonali and Barella is out of the question, as the former loses the instinctive play he possesses on the opposite flank when playing on the left, as demonstrated by the many difficulties he faced in matches where he had to leave the right flank to Frattesi.
Why did the chicken cross the road?
Finally, the question that looms largest: Retegui or Pio Esposito? Pio enjoys enthusiastic public support and is riding a wave of momentum: he has energy, strength, technical ability, but above all, personality. He doesn’t falter on the big stage: the Champions League, San Siro against Inter and with Italy, goals against Juventus and Norway on his debut as a starter for the Azzurri. Starting him from the first minute would send a strong signal to him and the team, but it would also mean losing the main substitute option during the match. This is no small dilemma for Gattuso and the 60 million fans scattered across Italy. The power (and the heavy burden) of the final decisions rests with Rino.