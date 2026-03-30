Agent Zaniolo: "He was hoping for a call from Gattuso. The future? He’s happy in Udine, but we’re taking it one step at a time."

For better or worse, Nicolò Zaniolo is always in the news. During this international break, in which Italy are vying for a place at the 2026 World Cup in the USA, Mexico and Canada, the Udinese playmaker has not been included in Gennaro Gattuso’s squad, despite his excellent form.





The player’s agent, Claudio Vigorelli, interviewed by Il Gazzettino del Friuli, confirmed just how keen the former Roma player was to return to the Azzurri squad, whilst regarding his future, he left the door open to various scenarios.



