The saga surrounding the winner of the latest Africa Cup of Nations is far from over. Following Senegal’s victory on the pitch and the awarding of the trophy to Morocco by default, the former have been given the go-ahead to lodge an appeal. This is reported by RMC Sport, which states that shortly before the weekend, the Senegalese Football Federation received the grounds for the decision from the Appeals Committee of the Confederation of African Football (CAF). This decision gives Senegal the green light to initiate the appeal process to be submitted to the CAS (Court of Arbitration for Sport), thereby challenging Morocco’s victory by default.
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Africa Cup of Nations: Senegal may appeal to the CAS – a recap of what happened with Morocco
"WE HAVE REFEREES SPECIALISED IN THESE MATTERS"
CAS Director General Matthieu Reeb commented on the situation as follows: "We are fully equipped to resolve this type of dispute, with the assistance of specialist, independent arbitrators. We are aware that the teams and fans wish to know the final decision as soon as possible, which is why we will ensure that the arbitration proceedings are conducted as swiftly as possible, whilst respecting the right of all parties to a fair hearing."
WHAT HAPPENED BETWEEN MOROCCO AND SENEGAL
Last January, Senegal won the Africa Cup of Nations final 1–0 against Morocco, but the result was overturned in March, with Morocco awarded a 3–0 victory by default after Senegal’s players walked off the pitch for around 15 minutes in protest at a penalty awarded to their opponents. The CAF Appeals Committee applied Articles 82 and 84 of the regulations, which stipulate that a team shall be awarded a forfeit defeat if the players refuse to play or leave the pitch for more than ten minutes without the referee’s authorisation. According to reports, the decision to leave the pitch was instigated by Senegalese coach Pape Thiaw, who was subsequently banned for two years from all CAF activities.