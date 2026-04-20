Achraf Hakimi tells Endrick to 'just focus on football' as he criticises Real Madrid loanee's goal celebration in Lyon's shock win over PSG

However, it wasn't the goal that frustrated Hakimi, but the ensuing dance for nearly fifteen seconds performed by 19-year-old Endrick in front of the Parisian faithful. The Morocco international was seen confronting the teenager on the pitch after a prolonged celebration. Hakimi explained why he felt the need to confront the youngster during the match. "Why did I tell Endrick to calm down? These things happen in a match. We're not going to focus on the opposing players. I wanted my team to stay focused and for him to stop doing things aimed at our fans," Hakimi said.