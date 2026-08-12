A 17-year-old Aston Villa talent announces himself on the European stage by becoming the youngest scorer in Super Cup history

Madjo scored a crucial equaliser for Aston Villa against Paris Saint-Germain. The striker joined the club in a surprise £12 million deal from Metz on January 2026.

Despite missing two early headed opportunities, the forward continued to find space inside the penalty area, and his persistence finally paid off on the stroke of half-time.

John McGinn delivered an accurate cross to the back post, and Madjo connected to send a left-footed volley into the roof of the net without the ball touching the ground, drawing Aston Villa level at 1-1. This precise finish marked a highly significant moment for the emerging talent.