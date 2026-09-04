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'Nowhere near my level!' - Kevin De Bruyne delivers brutal verdict on Enzo Fernandez as Man City successor after £125m transfer
De Bruyne questions successor talk
Man City icon De Bruyne has provided a candid and somewhat scathing assessment of Fernandez following the midfielder's high-profile move to the Etihad. While fans have been quick to label the former Chelsea man as the heir to De Bruyne’s throne, the Belgian veteran has urged caution, suggesting that the comparisons are premature and perhaps unearned at this stage of the young midfielder's career.
Speaking in an interview with Nieuwsblad, De Bruyne addressed the growing narrative surrounding his replacement. “Manchester City fans calling Fernandez my successor? Honestly, I think that’s a little too much,” De Bruyne said in the interview. He continued: “Enzo is a good player, I’m not saying he isn’t. He has quality, he has potential and he can become a very important midfielder. But if we’re being completely honest, I don’t think he is anywhere near the level I was playing at for Manchester City.”
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Fernandez takes the iconic number 17
The transition at the Etihad has been made visually official by Fernandez’s choice of squad number. The Argentine has opted to take the No.17 jersey, a shirt that became synonymous with De Bruyne’s creative genius during his trophy-laden decade in Manchester.
While the number has historical significance at the club, Fernandez explained that his choice was rooted in personal history rather than a direct attempt to mimic his predecessor's legacy.
The 25-year-old explained that he chose the number 17 shirt because of its connection to his early days with the national team. "It’s a number I like," he stated during his unveiling. "It embodies me. It was my first number in the national team, so I’m very happy to choose this number."
Price tag versus world-class status
The financial scale of the deal has been one of the biggest talking points of the summer window. City matched a British record to secure the World Cup winner's services, but De Bruyne believes that a high valuation does not automatically equate to elite performance on the pitch.
Addressing the hype, The Belgian star noted: "Sometimes I feel people have overrated him because of the price tag and what he has achieved with Argentina. £125m doesn’t automatically make you a world-class midfielder. He still has a lot to prove. If he wants to be my successor, he has to show it on the pitch first. Taking my No.17 shirt is one thing… replacing Kevin De Bruyne is something completely different."
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The challenge ahead for the Argentine
Regardless of the skepticism from the man he is replacing, Fernandez is focused on the task at hand and the opportunity to work under Enzo Maresca once again.
"Every player wants to be part of a club like this because everyone knows how well-run City are," Fernandez said upon his arrival at the club. "I could not be happier to be here, and I am ready for the challenge of helping City continue winning trophies. This is a club built for success."
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