Juventus player ratings vs Lazio: Guglielmo Vicario left exposed as Randal Kolo Muani fails to fire in Allianz Stadium collapse

Guglielmo Vicario - 4/10

Left entirely isolated by his central defenders for all three goals. While he didn't make a glaring error, he finished the game with zero saves recorded against three shots on target. A goalkeeper of his calibre is expected to produce at least one reflex stop to keep his side in the contest.

Pierre Kalulu - 5/10

Operating on the right of the defensive block, Kalulu was busy but ultimately ineffective at stopping the supply line from Nuno Tavares. He won his fair share of duels but lacked the positional discipline required when Lazio flooded the channels during counter-attacks.

Jhon Lucumi - 4/10

A difficult evening for the centre-back who struggled with the movement of Lazio's frontline. He was part of a unit that allowed three goals from an xG of just 0.54, suggesting a significant failure in shot-blocking and tracking runners in the box.

Gleison Bremer - 5/10

The captain attempted to lead by example, winning several air challenges as Juventus dominated the aerial statistics (15 won). However, he was caught out of position for the second goal and could not organise a fragmented backline during Lazio's ruthless transitions.

Zeki Celik - 4/10

Withdrawn in the 74th minute after a largely anonymous performance. He struggled to provide the necessary width in attack and was frequently bypassed by Isaksen on the flank. His defensive contributions were minimal during the periods where Lazio asserted their dominance.



