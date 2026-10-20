Jungferninseln Übersicht

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CBF slashes foreign player limits to protect emerging Brazilian talent

The Brazilian Football Confederation has sanctioned a gradual reduction in overseas player limits across its top two divisions, cutting matchday quotas from nine to five by 2030. Aimed at safeguarding opportunities for domestic youngsters, the sweeping structural reform also introduces mandatory minimum quotas for under-23 players within senior squads.

BrazilSantos FC
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Tabelle

Serie B crestSerie B

Pos.TeamPSUNTG+/-PktForm
1Vila Nova crestVila Nova34188848331562
U
S
U
S
S
2Novorizontino crestNovorizontino341710761303161
U
S
S
S
U
3Juventude crestJuventude341710741231861
U
U
S
S
S
4Fortaleza crestFortaleza341612641291260
S
U
S
U
U
5Criciuma crestCriciuma3417893528759
S
S
N
S
S
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