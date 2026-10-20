Jungferninseln Übersicht

A major scandal has erupted in the world of South American football coaching as Alejandro Mancuso, former assistant to Diego Maradona, faces allegations of operating a fraudulent licence scheme. The controversy has implicated several high-profile names who reportedly bypassed official channels to obtain their credentials.
Former Fluminense midfielder Felipe Melo has jokingly demanded that Manchester City be stripped of their 2023 Club World Cup trophy following their financial rule breaches. The Brazilian icon claimed the title should now be awarded to the Rio de Janeiro club after the English giants were found guilty of breaking regulations.
The Brazilian Football Confederation has sanctioned a gradual reduction in overseas player limits across its top two divisions, cutting matchday quotas from nine to five by 2030. Aimed at safeguarding opportunities for domestic youngsters, the sweeping structural reform also introduces mandatory minimum quotas for under-23 players within senior squads.
Thiago Silva has completed a surprise return to Fluminense after leaving Porto. The veteran defender has signed a deal until the end of 2026 and is set to begin training with the Brazilian club next week. His arrival strengthens Fluminense's ambitions as they look to compete for major honours in South American football.