Französisch-Polynesien Übersicht

Liga MX Playoff Preview: Who can stop Toluca from repeating?

The Apertura 2025 Liguilla is officially set, and once again the Play-In delivered more noise than impact. For the third straight year, the top eight teams from the regular-season table advanced, reaffirming criticism of a format that never allowed ninth or 10th place to break through. With Liga MX preparing to scrap the Play-In in 2026, attention now shifts fully to the quarterfinals and Toluca’s bid for back-to-back titles.