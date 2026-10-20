Französisch-Polynesien Übersicht

The Apertura 2025 Liguilla is officially set, and once again the Play-In delivered more noise than impact. For the third straight year, the top eight teams from the regular-season table advanced, reaffirming criticism of a format that never allowed ninth or 10th place to break through. With Liga MX preparing to scrap the Play-In in 2026, attention now shifts fully to the quarterfinals and Toluca’s bid for back-to-back titles.
Xolos, Juárez, Pachuca and Pumas step into the spotlight on Thursday as the Apertura 2025 Play-In round finally unfolds, a mini-bracket that will decide who gets a shot at Tigres and reigning champions Toluca. The format has drawn plenty of criticism, leaving both top seeds staring at nearly 18 days without a competitive minute.
Keylor Navas’ arrival has transformed Pumas' defense, with the veteran goalkeeper providing much-needed leadership for their backline. Since the former Real Madrid goalkeeper took over in net, Efraín Juárez’s side has surged. The Universitarios stretched their unbeaten run to seven with a 1-1 draw against Tigres, climbing to seventh in the table.
Cruz Azul extended their unbeaten run in the Apertura 2025 with a 3-2 win over Juárez on Matchday 9, climbing into first place with 23 points from nine games. Manager Nicolás Larcamón, who joined at the start of the season, credited the team’s collective strength and fierce internal competition as driving forces behind their impressive form.