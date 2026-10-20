Französisch-Polynesien Übersicht

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Liga MX Playoff Preview

Liga MX Playoff Preview: Who can stop Toluca from repeating?

The Apertura 2025 Liguilla is officially set, and once again the Play-In delivered more noise than impact. For the third straight year, the top eight teams from the regular-season table advanced, reaffirming criticism of a format that never allowed ninth or 10th place to break through. With Liga MX preparing to scrap the Play-In in 2026, attention now shifts fully to the quarterfinals and Toluca’s bid for back-to-back titles.

Toluca vs FC JuarezToluca
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Tabelle

Serie A crestSerie A

Live
Pos.TeamPSUNTG+/-PktForm
14Tigres crestTigres133551418-414
N
U
S
S
N
15Atlante crestAtlante133551419-514
S
N
N
S
U
16Pachuca crestPachuca123451916313
N
U
N
U
S
17Necaxa crestNecaxa132381526-119
N
N
U
N
N
18FC Juarez crestFC Juarez131111832-244
N
N
U
N
S
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Wetten im Fokus

Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig Wett-Tipp: Mourinhos Männer marschieren weiter
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