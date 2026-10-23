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Süper Lig
team-logoAlanyaspor
GAIN Park Stadyumu
team-logoKocaelispor
Ansehen auf Digiturk
GOAL-e
Unterstützt von

Wer zeigt / überträgt Alanyaspor vs. Kocaelispor heute live im TV und Livestream?

In der Süper Lig spielt Alanyaspor gegen Kocaelispor. Doch wo läuft die Partie live im TV und Live Stream? GOAL verrät es Euch.

Das Spiel zwischen Alanyaspor und Kocaelispor beginnt am 19:00.

DeutschlandDigiturk

Anstoßzeit Alanyaspor gegen Kocaelispor

crest
Süper Lig - Spielwoche 9
GAIN Park Stadyumu

Wer zeigt / überträgt Alanyaspor vs Kocaelispor heute live im TV und Livestream?

Digiturk

Digiturk

Hier ansehen

Alanyaspor vs. Kocaelispor: Spielvorschau


Alanyaspor vs. Kocaelispor: Aufstellungen

Alanyaspor vs Kocaelispor Aufstellungen

3-4-2-1
Alanyaspor crest
Alanyaspor
ALS
page.match.formation.title
Kocaelispor crest
Kocaelispor
KOB
5-4-1
team-logoPaulo VictorF. AlitiF. Alititeam-logoN. LimaF. AksoyF. Aksoyteam-logoI. Kayateam-logoRuanI. HagiI. HagiF. HadergjonajF. HadergjonajG. MakoutaG. Makoutateam-logoB. Gezekteam-logoA. Usluogluteam-logoSerhat Öztasdelenteam-logoU. YildizShowShowteam-logoA. Dijksteelteam-logoE. Ortakayateam-logoR. Rivasteam-logoM. BakuB. KutluB. Kutluteam-logoG. Sousateam-logoM. Susohoteam-logoF. Aye
Kocaelispor crest
Kocaelispor
KOB
3-4-2-1
Alanyaspor

Startelf

Kocaelispor

Ersatzspieler

Trainer

  • J. Pereira
  • S. Inan

Form

ALS

ALS - Form

RIZ
S0-1
GÖZ
U2-2
COB
S1-2
ERZ
U0-0
FB
N3-0
Tor erzielt (kassiert)
5/6
Spiele mit mehr als 2,5 Toren
3/5
Beide Mannschaften erzielten ein Tor
2/5
KOB

KOB - Form

SAM
S1-0
GAL
N1-0
GAZ
S2-0
BJK
N2-1
GÖZ
N1-2
Tor erzielt (kassiert)
5/5
Spiele mit mehr als 2,5 Toren
2/5
Beide Mannschaften erzielten ein Tor
2/5

Bilanz direkte Duelle

Head to Head

AlanyasporUnentschiedenKocaelispor
2
0
1
Süper Lig
Alanyaspor badge
Alanyaspor
ALS
5
Kocaelispor badge
Kocaelispor
KOB
0
END
Süper Lig
Kocaelispor badge
Kocaelispor
KOB
2
Alanyaspor badge
Alanyaspor
ALS
0
END
Pokal
Alanyaspor badge
Alanyaspor
ALS
1
Kocaelispor badge
Kocaelispor
KOB
0
END
6Erzielte Tore2
Spiele mit mehr als 2.5 Toren1/3
Beide Mannschaften erzielten ein Tor0/3

Alanyaspor vs. Kocaelispor: Die Tabellen

#PSUNTG+/-PktForm
1
GalatasarayGalatasarayGAL
86111711+619
S
S
N
S
S
2
Amed SportifAmed SportifAMS
8521189+917
S
U
S
S
U
3
FenerbahçeFenerbahçeFB
8512226+1616
S
S
S
U
N
4
TrabzonsporTrabzonsporTRS
8512185+1316
S
S
S
N
S
5
BeşiktaşBeşiktaşBJK
85031610+615
N
S
N
S
S
6
KocaelisporKocaelisporKOB
9504119+215
S
N
N
S
N
7
Corum FKCorum FKCOB
84131813+513
S
S
N
S
S
8
KasımpaşaKasımpaşaKAS
8341129+313
S
N
U
S
U
9
AlanyasporAlanyasporALS
9333911-212
N
N
U
S
U
10
Istanbul BasaksehirIstanbul BasaksehirIBS
83231212011
S
U
S
N
N
11
Erzurumspor FKErzurumspor FKERZ
8323511-611
S
U
S
N
S
12
RizesporRizesporRIZ
8314811-310
N
N
U
S
N
13
GöztepeGöztepeGÖZ
82331716+19
S
S
U
U
N
14
Gaziantep FKGaziantep FKGAZ
8224812-48
N
N
N
U
S
15
GençlerbirliğiGençlerbirliğiGEN
8224716-98
N
U
N
N
N
16
KonyasporKonyasporKSP
812549-55
N
U
U
S
N
17
SamsunsporSamsunsporSAM
8116719-124
N
N
N
N
N
18
EyupsporEyupsporEYU
8107222-203
N
N
N
N
N
Champions League
Champions-League-Qualifikation
Qualifikation für die Europa League
Qualifikation für die Europa Conference League
Abstieg

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