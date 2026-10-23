Das Spiel zwischen Alanyaspor und Kocaelispor beginnt am 19:00.
Anstoßzeit Alanyaspor gegen Kocaelispor
Wer zeigt / überträgt Alanyaspor vs Kocaelispor heute live im TV und Livestream?
Alanyaspor vs. Kocaelispor: Spielvorschau
Alanyaspor vs. Kocaelispor: Aufstellungen
Alanyaspor vs Kocaelispor Aufstellungen
3-4-2-1page.match.formation.title
Alanyaspor
ALS
5-4-1
Kocaelispor
KOB
Startelf
Ersatzspieler
Trainer
- J. Pereira
- S. Inan
Form
Bilanz direkte Duelle
Head to Head
6Erzielte Tore2
Spiele mit mehr als 2.5 Toren1/3
Beide Mannschaften erzielten ein Tor0/3
Alanyaspor vs. Kocaelispor: Die Tabellen
|#
|P
|S
|U
|N
|T
|G
|+/-
|Pkt
|Form
|1
|8
|6
|1
|1
|17
|11
|+6
|19
S
S
N
S
S
|2
|8
|5
|2
|1
|18
|9
|+9
|17
S
U
S
S
U
|3
|8
|5
|1
|2
|22
|6
|+16
|16
S
S
S
U
N
|4
|8
|5
|1
|2
|18
|5
|+13
|16
S
S
S
N
S
|5
|8
|5
|0
|3
|16
|10
|+6
|15
N
S
N
S
S
|6
|9
|5
|0
|4
|11
|9
|+2
|15
S
N
N
S
N
|7
|8
|4
|1
|3
|18
|13
|+5
|13
S
S
N
S
S
|8
|8
|3
|4
|1
|12
|9
|+3
|13
S
N
U
S
U
|9
|9
|3
|3
|3
|9
|11
|-2
|12
N
N
U
S
U
|10
|8
|3
|2
|3
|12
|12
|0
|11
S
U
S
N
N
|11
|8
|3
|2
|3
|5
|11
|-6
|11
S
U
S
N
S
|12
|8
|3
|1
|4
|8
|11
|-3
|10
N
N
U
S
N
|13
|8
|2
|3
|3
|17
|16
|+1
|9
S
S
U
U
N
|14
|8
|2
|2
|4
|8
|12
|-4
|8
N
N
N
U
S
|15
|8
|2
|2
|4
|7
|16
|-9
|8
N
U
N
N
N
|16
|8
|1
|2
|5
|4
|9
|-5
|5
N
U
U
S
N
|17
|8
|1
|1
|6
|7
|19
|-12
|4
N
N
N
N
N
|18
|8
|1
|0
|7
|2
|22
|-20
|3
N
N
N
N
N
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