Das Spiel zwischen Levante und FC Barcelona beginnt am 13.09.2026, 16:15.
Anstoßzeit Levante gegen FC Barcelona
Wer zeigt / überträgt Levante vs FC Barcelona heute live im TV und Livestream?
Levante vs. FC Barcelona: Spielvorschau
Levante vs. FC Barcelona: Aufstellungen
Levante vs FC Barcelona Voraussichtliche Aufstellungen
4-3-3Aufstellung
Levante
LEV
4-2-3-1
FC Barcelona
BAR
Form
Bilanz direkte Duelle
Head to Head
7Erzielte Tore15
Spiele mit mehr als 2.5 Toren5/5
Beide Mannschaften erzielten ein Tor3/5
Levante vs. FC Barcelona: Die Tabellen
|#
|P
|S
|U
|N
|T
|G
|+/-
|Pkt
|Form
|1
|4
|4
|0
|0
|17
|2
|+15
|12
S
S
S
S
|2
|5
|4
|0
|1
|14
|4
|+10
|12
S
N
S
S
S
|3
|5
|3
|1
|1
|11
|5
|+6
|10
N
S
S
U
S
|4
|5
|3
|1
|1
|8
|6
|+2
|10
S
U
N
S
S
|5
|4
|3
|0
|1
|5
|5
|0
|9
S
N
S
S
|6
|4
|2
|2
|0
|8
|5
|+3
|8
S
S
U
U
|7
|5
|2
|1
|2
|8
|5
|+3
|7
S
U
N
N
S
|8
|5
|2
|1
|2
|7
|6
|+1
|7
U
S
S
N
N
|9
|4
|2
|1
|1
|7
|6
|+1
|7
N
S
U
S
|10
|5
|2
|1
|2
|9
|9
|0
|7
S
N
S
N
U
|11
|5
|2
|1
|2
|6
|8
|-2
|7
S
U
S
N
N
|12
|5
|2
|1
|2
|5
|8
|-3
|7
N
N
S
S
U
|13
|4
|1
|2
|1
|5
|5
|0
|5
U
S
U
N
|14
|4
|1
|1
|2
|2
|5
|-3
|4
U
N
S
N
|15
|5
|1
|1
|3
|8
|14
|-6
|4
N
S
N
U
N
|16
|5
|0
|3
|2
|2
|5
|-3
|3
U
U
N
N
U
|17
|4
|0
|2
|2
|6
|8
|-2
|2
N
N
U
U
|18
|4
|0
|2
|2
|1
|7
|-6
|2
U
N
U
N
|19
|5
|0
|2
|3
|6
|13
|-7
|2
U
N
N
N
U
|20
|5
|0
|1
|4
|1
|10
|-9
|1
N
N
N
N
U
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Qualifikation für die Europa Conference League
Abstieg
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