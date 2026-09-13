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La Liga
team-logoLevante
Estadio Ciudad de Valencia
team-logoFC Barcelona
Ansehen auf DAZN
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Unterstützt von

Wer zeigt / überträgt Levante vs. FC Barcelona heute live im TV und Livestream?

Levante - FC Barcelona
Levante
FC Barcelona
La Liga

In der La Liga spielt Levante gegen FC Barcelona. Doch wo läuft die Partie live im TV und Live Stream? GOAL verrät es Euch.

Das Spiel zwischen Levante und FC Barcelona beginnt am 13.09.2026, 16:15.

Anstoßzeit Levante gegen FC Barcelona

crest
La Liga - Spielwoche 5
Estadio Ciudad de Valencia

Wer zeigt / überträgt Levante vs FC Barcelona heute live im TV und Livestream?

DAZN

DAZN

Hier ansehen

Levante vs. FC Barcelona: Spielvorschau


Levante vs. FC Barcelona: Aufstellungen

Levante vs FC Barcelona Voraussichtliche Aufstellungen

4-3-3
Levante crest
Levante
LEV
Aufstellung
FC Barcelona crest
FC Barcelona
BAR
4-2-3-1
M. RyanM. RyanAdrián De La FuenteAdrián De La FuenteManuel SánchezManuel SánchezNacho PérezNacho PérezA. MandiA. MandiJ. OlasagastiJ. OlasagastiE. BardeliE. BardeliO. ReyO. ReyThiago FernándezThiago FernándezI. RomeroI. RomeroRoger BruguéRoger BruguéJ. GarciaJ. GarciaE. GarciaE. GarciaP. CubarsiP. CubarsiG. MartinG. MartinX. EspartX. EspartPedriPedriL. YamalL. YamalM. BernalM. BernalF. LopezF. LopezA. GordonA. GordonRaphinhaRaphinha
FC Barcelona crest
FC Barcelona
BAR
4-3-3
Levante

Startelf

FC Barcelona

Trainer

  • L. Castro
  • H. Flick

Form

LEV

LEV - Form

VIL
N1-0
ESP
N3-0
OSA
U0-0
BET
S5-2
MAL
U0-0
Tor erzielt (kassiert)
5/6
Spiele mit mehr als 2,5 Toren
2/5
Beide Mannschaften erzielten ein Tor
1/5
BAR

BAR - Form

ELC
S0-5
ATH
S2-0
RAY
S5-2
VAL
S0-5
FEY
S5-1
Tor erzielt (kassiert)
22/3
Spiele mit mehr als 2,5 Toren
4/5
Beide Mannschaften erzielten ein Tor
2/5

Bilanz direkte Duelle

Head to Head

LevanteUnentschiedenFC Barcelona
0
1
4
La Liga
FC Barcelona badge
FC Barcelona
BAR
3
Levante badge
Levante
LEV
0
END
La Liga
Levante badge
Levante
LEV
2
FC Barcelona badge
FC Barcelona
BAR
3
END
La Liga
Levante badge
Levante
LEV
2
FC Barcelona badge
FC Barcelona
BAR
3
END
La Liga
FC Barcelona badge
FC Barcelona
BAR
3
Levante badge
Levante
LEV
0
END
La Liga
Levante badge
Levante
LEV
3
FC Barcelona badge
FC Barcelona
BAR
3
END
7Erzielte Tore15
Spiele mit mehr als 2.5 Toren5/5
Beide Mannschaften erzielten ein Tor3/5

Levante vs. FC Barcelona: Die Tabellen

#PSUNTG+/-PktForm
1
FC BarcelonaFC BarcelonaBAR
4400172+1512
S
S
S
S
2
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
5401144+1012
S
N
S
S
S
3
Deportivo AlavesDeportivo AlavesALA
5311115+610
N
S
S
U
S
4
FC SevillaFC SevillaSEV
531186+210
S
U
N
S
S
5
Real BetisReal BetisBET
43015509
S
N
S
S
6
Deportivo de A CorunaDeportivo de A CorunaCOR
422085+38
S
S
U
U
7
EspanyolEspanyolESP
521285+37
S
U
N
N
S
8
Athletic BilbaoAthletic BilbaoATH
521276+17
U
S
S
N
N
9
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
421176+17
N
S
U
S
10
Racing SantanderRacing SantanderSAN
52129907
S
N
S
N
U
11
Real SociedadReal SociedadRSO
521268-27
S
U
S
N
N
12
Osasuna PamplonaOsasuna PamplonaOSA
521258-37
N
N
S
S
U
13
LevanteLevanteLEV
41215505
U
S
U
N
14
GetafeGetafeGET
411225-34
U
N
S
N
15
Rayo VallecanoRayo VallecanoRAY
5113814-64
N
S
N
U
N
16
Celta VigoCelta VigoCEL
503225-33
U
U
N
N
U
17
FC VillarrealFC VillarrealVIL
402268-22
N
N
U
U
18
MalagaMalagaMAL
402217-62
U
N
U
N
19
ElcheElcheELC
5023613-72
U
N
N
N
U
20
ValenciaValenciaVAL
5014110-91
N
N
N
N
U
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