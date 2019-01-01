Spiele
Henry, Ljungbjerg und Co.: Ex-Kollegen gedenken verstorbenem Jose Antonio Reyes

Der Ex-Nationalspieler Jose Antonio Reyes kam am Samstag bei einem Verkehrsunfall in Sevilla ums Leben. Seine Weggefährten gedenken ihm.

Jose Antonio Reyes kam am Samstag bei einem schweren Verkehrsunfall ums Leben. Die Fußballwelt trauert um den 35-Jährigen, der während seiner Karriere unter anderem beim FC Sevilla und dem FC Arsenal spielte.

Zahlreiche Ex-Kollegen reagierten im Anschluss an die Meldung auf Social Media, zollten dem Ex-Nationalspieler dabei Respekt und schickten Botschaften an Verwandte von Reyes.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Mi primer gran amigo en el mundo del fútbol profesional, mi compañero de habitación, que siempre quería dormir con el aire acondicionado aún estando a -10 grados. Un tipo humilde que siempre tenía una sonrisa en su cara, grandísimo futbolista y fenomenal persona. No podía despertarme hoy de peor forma. Nunca olvidaré cuando tu y tu familia me acogisteis en vuestra casa en mis primeras navidades en Inglaterra cuando yo estaba solo y tenía 16 años. Nunca olvidaré nuestros partidos de fútbol tenis en el gimnasio antes y después de los entrenamientos. Nuestra conexión en el campo también fué especial, ya que era siempre fácil encontrarte entre líneas para que tu después marcaras las diferencias. Yo siempre digo que has sido uno de los talentos más grandes de nuestro fútbol y sé que no me equivoco. Hace 2 días estaba hablando de ti en una entrevista, puede que fuera una señal, quién sabe, para acordarme de ti, mi gran amigo. Nunca te olvidaré, nunca te olvidaremos. Siempre en nuestros corazones. Descansa en paz Jose Antonio Reyes. Te quiero mucho. Cesc

