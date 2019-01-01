França x Estados Unidos: siga ao vivo as quartas da Copa do Mundo Feminina

CLÁSSICO DO FUTEBOL
31' ESCANTEIO PARA A FRANÇA
31' VOLTA O JOGO!!
PARTIDA PARALISADA
28' ESCANTEIO PARA A FRANÇA
25' IMPEDIMENTO
24' FRANÇA NERVOSA
França demonstra nervosismo em campo e não consegue levar perigo aos Estados Unidos.
DESTAQUE DOS EUA
Rapinoe é a melhor em campo até agora...
20' ESTADOS UNIDOS TENTA
Após cruzamento de Rapinoe, Bouhaddi defende com tranquilidade.
17' CHANCE DA FRANÇA
16' QUASE GOL DOS ESTADOS UNIDOS
13' PRESSÃO ESTADUNIDENSE
Rapinoe faz boa jogada pela esquerda e toca para Alex Morgan que bate de canhota. Bouhaddi defende.
12' FRANÇA PERDIDA
França sentiu o gol no início de jogo e não consegue construir jogadas de perigo.
09' ESCANTEIO PARA OS ESTADOS UNIDOS
Em cobrança de escanteio, Rapinoe joga a bola na área, mas Lavelle não consegue finalizar.
França 0 x 1 Estados Unidos
04' GOOOOL DOS ESTADOS UNIDOS
03' CARTÃO AMARELO
03' FALTA PARA OS ESTADOS UNIDOS
01' CHANCE DOS ESTADOS UNIDOS
00' COMEÇA O JOGO!!
ESCALAÇÕES DAS EQUIPES
Quase tudo pronto para o jogo...
