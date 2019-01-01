Live Blog

França x Estados Unidos: siga ao vivo as quartas da Copa do Mundo Feminina

31' ESCANTEIO PARA A FRANÇA

2019-06-28T19:32:24Z

Henry tenta boa cabeçada mas bola passa sem perigo no gol dos Estados Unidos

31' VOLTA O JOGO!!

2019-06-28T19:31:38Z

Após breve pausa, bola rolando novamente

PARTIDA PARALISADA

2019-06-28T19:30:00Z

Árbitra para o jogo para atletas se hidratarem devido ao calor

28' ESCANTEIO PARA A FRANÇA

2019-06-28T19:28:54Z

Majri cobra e a zaga dos Estados Unidos afasta.

25' IMPEDIMENTO

2019-06-28T19:26:28Z

Mbock Bathy cruza, mas árbitra marca impedimento da atleta francesa.

24' FRANÇA NERVOSA

2019-06-28T19:25:15Z

França demonstra nervosismo em campo e não consegue levar perigo aos Estados Unidos.

DESTAQUE DOS EUA

2019-06-28T19:23:21Z

Rapinoe é a melhor em campo até agora...

20' ESTADOS UNIDOS TENTA

2019-06-28T19:22:40Z

Após cruzamento de Rapinoe, Bouhaddi defende com tranquilidade.

17' CHANCE DA FRANÇA

2019-06-28T19:20:19Z

Diani cruza na área e a zaga dos EUA afasta. No rebote, Henry chuta por cima do gol em uma das poucas chances da França até o momento.

16' QUASE GOL DOS ESTADOS UNIDOS

2019-06-28T19:16:35Z

Bouhaddi sai da área para tirar a bola dos pés de Rapinoe, e joga para a lateral.

13' PRESSÃO ESTADUNIDENSE

2019-06-28T19:14:53Z

Rapinoe faz boa jogada pela esquerda e toca para Alex Morgan que bate de canhota. Bouhaddi defende.

12' FRANÇA PERDIDA

2019-06-28T19:13:06Z

França sentiu o gol no início de jogo e não consegue construir jogadas de perigo.

09' ESCANTEIO PARA OS ESTADOS UNIDOS

2019-06-28T19:11:11Z

Em cobrança de escanteio, Rapinoe joga a bola na área, mas Lavelle não consegue finalizar.

04' GOOOOL DOS ESTADOS UNIDOS

2019-06-28T19:06:07Z

Rapinoe bate falta direto para o gol e abre o placar!

03' CARTÃO AMARELO

2019-06-28T19:05:14Z

Mbock Bathy recebe amarelo por falta em Morgan.

03' FALTA PARA OS ESTADOS UNIDOS

2019-06-28T19:03:50Z

Mbock Bathy faz falta em Morgan perto da grande área. Rapinoe na cobrança.

01' CHANCE DOS ESTADOS UNIDOS

2019-06-28T19:01:50Z

EUA tem a primeira chance do jogo com chute de fora da área, mas sem perigo para o time da França

00' COMEÇA O JOGO!!

2019-06-28T18:58:08Z

Bola rolando para a partida entre França e Estados Unidos!!