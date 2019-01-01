Live Blog

Argentina 3 x 3 Escócia e Inglaterra 2 x 0 Japão: Como ficou a classificação do Grupo D?

Argentina busca empate histórico, mas tem poucas chances de classificação para as oitavas de final da Copa do Mundo

50' Argentina 3 x 3 Escócia: FINAL DE JOGOO!!

2019-06-19T20:53:21Z

Em um empate histórico para a Argentina, partida termina em 3 a 3.

49' Inglaterra 2 x 0 Japão: FINAL DE JOGO

2019-06-19T20:52:32Z

Inglaterra vence a partida!!

48' Argentina x Escócia: GOOOOL DA ARGENTINA!!

2019-06-19T20:50:39Z

Desta vez Bonsegundo não desperdiçou e empatou o jogo!!

47' Argentina x Escócia: VOLTAA O PÊNALTI!!

2019-06-19T20:49:39Z

Alexander se adiantou na cobrança. Volta o pênalti!!

46' Argentina x Escócia: ERRA O PÊNALTI!!

2019-06-19T20:47:36Z

Bonsegundo bate fraco e goleira escocesa defende!

44' Argentina x Escócia: PÊNALTI PARA A ARGENTINA!!!

2019-06-19T20:46:19Z

Árbitra decide e marca pênalti para a Argentina!!

42' Argentina x Escócia: OLHA O VAR...

2019-06-19T20:44:51Z

Revisão de pênalti para a Argentina.

41' Argentina x Escócia: SUBSTITUIÇÃO NA ESCÓCIA

2019-06-19T20:44:10Z

Sai Evans e entra Brown.

40' Argentina x Escócia: CARTÃO AMARELO PARA A ESCÓCIA

2019-06-19T20:43:32Z

Cartão amarelo para Weir.

38' Inglaterra x Japão: GOOOOL DA INGLATERRA

2019-06-19T20:42:33Z

White marca o segundo jogo e aumenta vantagem inglesa.

39' Argentina x Escócia: CARTÃO AMARELO PARA A ESCÓCIA

2019-06-19T20:40:48Z

Cartão amarelo para Cuthbert.

36' Inglaterra x Japão: SUBSTITUIÇÃO NA INGLATERRA

2019-06-19T20:39:40Z

Sai barnsley e entra Carney.

36' Argentina x Escócia: SUBSTITUIÇÃO NA ARGENTINA

2019-06-19T20:38:53Z

Sai Santana e entra Mayorga.

33' Argentina x Escócia: GOLAÇO DA ARGENTINA!!

2019-06-19T20:36:04Z

Bonsegundo acerta um belo chute que bate no travessão e entra.

29' Argentina x Escócia: CARTÃO AMARELO PARA A ARGENTINA

2019-06-19T20:32:14Z

Cartão amarelo para Larroquette!

29' Inglaterra x Japão: SUBSTITUIÇÃO NA INGLATERRA!

2019-06-19T20:31:39Z

Sai Walsh e entra Moore.

29' Argentina x Escócia: GOOOOL DA ARGENTINA

2019-06-19T20:31:08Z

Menendez marca o primeiro gol da Argentina nesta Copa do Mundo.

26' Inglaterra x Japão: Pressão japonesa

2019-06-19T20:28:26Z

Japão melhora e começa a dominar partida, enquanto a Inglaterra recua no jogo.

25' Argentina x Escócia: SUBSTITUIÇÃO NA ARGENTINA!

2019-06-19T20:27:07Z

Sai Jaimes e entra Ippolito.

24' Argentina x Escócia: GOOOLLL DA ESCÓCIA!!

2019-06-19T20:25:54Z

Cuthbert aproveita rebote e marca o terceiro gol da Escócia no jogo!

22' Argentina x Escócia: Argentina tenta...

2019-06-19T20:23:18Z

Seleção argentina tenta marcar o primeiro gol, mas sofre com a marcação escocesa.

17' Inglaterra x Japão: SUBSTITUIÇÕES NO JAPÃO

2019-06-19T20:19:33Z

Saem Kobayashi e Yokoyama e entram, respectivamente, Sugasawa e Miura.

14' Argentina x Escócia: SUBSTITUIÇÃO NA ARGENTINA

2019-06-19T20:16:47Z

Sai Banini e entra Menéndez.

13' Argentina x Escócia: PRESSÃO DA ESCÓCIA!

2019-06-19T20:13:54Z

Com 2 a 0 de vantagem no placar, a Escócia busca o terceiro gol na partida. Argentina sentiu o golpe!

07' Inglaterra x Japão: Domínio inglês!

2019-06-19T20:08:54Z

Japão aperta na marcação, porém Inglaterra controla a partida neste segundo tempo.

03' Argentina x Escócia: GOOOOLL DA ESCÓCIA

2019-06-19T20:05:37Z

Após bela cabeçada, Beattie estufa as redes para a Escócia!!

00' Inglaterra x Japão: COMEÇA A ETAPA FINAL!!

2019-06-19T20:02:25Z

Saída de bola com a Inglaterra!

00’ Argentina x Escócia: COMEÇA O SEGUNDO TEMPO

2019-06-19T20:01:45Z

Times em campo!

46' Inglaterra x Japão: TERMINA O PRIMEIRO TEMPO

2019-06-19T19:47:57Z

Com domínio inglês, Japão não conseguiu o empate na etapa inicial.

45' Argentina x Escócia: FINAL DE PRIMEIRO TEMPO

2019-06-19T19:47:05Z

Escócia vence a partida por 1 a 0, até o momento.

44' Inglaterra x Japão: ACRÉSCIMO

2019-06-19T19:46:27Z

Jogo terá mais um minuto!

44' Argentina x Escócia: Pressão da Escócia!

2019-06-19T19:44:41Z

Escócia aproveita a velocidade de Evans pela direita e preocupa o time argentino que precisa do gol para se manter viva no torneio.

38' Argentina x Escócia: Partida equilibrada

2019-06-19T19:38:56Z

Argentina continua atacando, mas a Escócia é mais incisiva no jogo tendo as melhores chances de gol.

30' Inglaterra x Japão: Pressão japonesa

2019-06-19T19:32:22Z

Japão busca o gol de empate mas sem perigo para a defesa inglesa.

27' Argentina x Escócia: Argentina no ataque!

2019-06-19T19:27:45Z

Após sofrer o gol, a Argentina pressiona na busca pelo empate.

Argentina 0 x 1 Escócia:

2019-06-19T19:24:29Z

21' Inglaterra x Japão: Inglaterra melhor em campo!

2019-06-19T19:23:02Z

Em Nice, a Inglaterra segue melhor no jogo e com maior posse de bola.

18' Argentina x Escócia: GOOOOL DA ESCÓCIA

2019-06-19T19:20:31Z

Little chuta para o gol praticamente sem goleira após boa jogada de Cuthbert.

16' Argentina x Escócia: QUASE GOL DA ARGENTINA

2019-06-19T19:19:45Z

Larroquette cabeceia no travessão, e no rebote Alexander defende o chute de Jaimes.

12' Inglaterra x Japão: GOOOL DA INGLATERRA

2019-06-19T19:15:48Z

White abre o placar para o time inglês em bola indefensável para a goleira japonesa!

12' Argentina x Escócia: Jogo equilibrado

2019-06-19T19:13:18Z

A Escócia tem mais presença ofensiva no jogo, porém a Argentina parte nos contra-ataques.

07' Inglaterra x Japão: Jogo lá e cá

2019-06-19T19:09:04Z

Inglaterra toca mais a bola em campo, mas sem grande perigo ao time japonês que quase abriu o placar com um gol de falta de Yokoyama.

04' Argentina x Escócia: PRESSÃO DA ESCÓCIA

2019-06-19T19:04:23Z

Time da Escócia tem o domínio do jogo até o momento

00' Inglaterra x Japão: ROLA A BOLA!

2019-06-19T19:01:02Z

Japão dá a saída em Nice!

00' Argentina x Escócia: COMEÇOU!

2019-06-19T18:55:35Z

Rola a bola no Parc des Princes.

Inglaterra x Japão: TIMES ESCALADOS!!

2019-06-19T18:22:07Z

Argentina tenta fazer história

2019-06-19T18:09:19Z

A seleção sul-americana já conseguiu algo inédito em história ao somar um ponto nesta Copa, empatando com o Japão na primeira rodada. Mas agora as argentinas tentam ir além, com uma vaga no mata-mata.

Rodada decisiva na Copa do Mundo!

2019-06-19T18:07:17Z

Boa tarde, internauta! A partir de agora você acompanha em tempo real o que de melhor acontece na decisiva rodada do grupo D da Copa do Mundo feminina. Inglaterra e Japão, classificadas, se enfrentam para decidir a liderança da chave. Já a Argentina, com um ponto, garante vaga se vencer a Escócia