Argentina 3 x 3 Escócia e Inglaterra 2 x 0 Japão: Como ficou a classificação do Grupo D?

Argentina 3 x 3 Escócia:
You won't see a more incredible game of football like that for a long, long time.— FIFA Women's World Cup (@FIFAWWC) 19 de junho de 2019
Group D | FINAL
1⃣ #ENG -- 9 (Q)
2⃣ #JPN -- 4 (Q)
3⃣ #ARG -- 2
4⃣ #SCO -- 1 #FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/TFMg4u19HH
Inglaterra 2 x 0 Japão:
Inglaterra vence e garante 100% de aproveitamento no Grupo D!
Congrats, @Lionesses!#ENG top Group D with three wins! #JPNENG 🇯🇵🏴 pic.twitter.com/sXzLY3nzty— FIFA Women's World Cup (@FIFAWWC) 19 de junho de 2019
50' Argentina 3 x 3 Escócia: FINAL DE JOGOO!!
49' Inglaterra 2 x 0 Japão: FINAL DE JOGO
48' Argentina x Escócia: GOOOOL DA ARGENTINA!!
Desta vez Bonsegundo não desperdiçou e empatou o jogo!!
47' Argentina x Escócia: VOLTAA O PÊNALTI!!
46' Argentina x Escócia: ERRA O PÊNALTI!!
44' Argentina x Escócia: PÊNALTI PARA A ARGENTINA!!!
42' Argentina x Escócia: OLHA O VAR...
41' Argentina x Escócia: SUBSTITUIÇÃO NA ESCÓCIA
40' Argentina x Escócia: CARTÃO AMARELO PARA A ESCÓCIA
Cartão amarelo para Weir.
38' Inglaterra x Japão: GOOOOL DA INGLATERRA
39' Argentina x Escócia: CARTÃO AMARELO PARA A ESCÓCIA
Cartão amarelo para Cuthbert.
36' Inglaterra x Japão: SUBSTITUIÇÃO NA INGLATERRA
Sai barnsley e entra Carney.
36' Argentina x Escócia: SUBSTITUIÇÃO NA ARGENTINA
Sai Santana e entra Mayorga.
33' Argentina x Escócia: GOLAÇO DA ARGENTINA!!
Argentina 1 x 3 Escócia:
Argentina marca pela primeira vez no Mundial da França.
GOAL! #ARG@Argentina get their first of the #FIFAWWC from @milimenendez! #SCOARG 🏴🇦🇷— FIFA Women's World Cup (@FIFAWWC) 19 de junho de 2019
3-1 pic.twitter.com/Q3fJ7BiGZX
29' Argentina x Escócia: CARTÃO AMARELO PARA A ARGENTINA
29' Inglaterra x Japão: SUBSTITUIÇÃO NA INGLATERRA!
29' Argentina x Escócia: GOOOOL DA ARGENTINA
26' Inglaterra x Japão: Pressão japonesa
Japão melhora e começa a dominar partida, enquanto a Inglaterra recua no jogo.
25' Argentina x Escócia: SUBSTITUIÇÃO NA ARGENTINA!
24' Argentina x Escócia: GOOOLLL DA ESCÓCIA!!
22' Argentina x Escócia: Argentina tenta...
Seleção argentina tenta marcar o primeiro gol, mas sofre com a marcação escocesa.
17' Inglaterra x Japão: SUBSTITUIÇÕES NO JAPÃO
14' Argentina x Escócia: SUBSTITUIÇÃO NA ARGENTINA
13' Argentina x Escócia: PRESSÃO DA ESCÓCIA!
Argentina 0 x 2 Escócia:
GOAL SCOTLAND! JEN BEATTIE!! pic.twitter.com/mUTvUOaYlN— Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) 19 de junho de 2019
07' Inglaterra x Japão: Domínio inglês!
Japão aperta na marcação, porém Inglaterra controla a partida neste segundo tempo.
03' Argentina x Escócia: GOOOOLL DA ESCÓCIA
00' Inglaterra x Japão: COMEÇA A ETAPA FINAL!!
00’ Argentina x Escócia: COMEÇA O SEGUNDO TEMPO
PLACARES DE PRIMEIRO TEMPO!
Half-times in Nice and Paris...— FIFA Women's World Cup (@FIFAWWC) 19 de junho de 2019
AS IT STANDS:
1⃣ #ENG -- 9 (Q)
2⃣ #JPN -- 4 (Q)
3⃣ #SCO -- 3
4⃣ #ARG -- 1#SCOARG 🏴🇦🇷#JPNENG 🇯🇵🏴 pic.twitter.com/0JuAUboMVv
46' Inglaterra x Japão: TERMINA O PRIMEIRO TEMPO
Com domínio inglês, Japão não conseguiu o empate na etapa inicial.
45' Argentina x Escócia: FINAL DE PRIMEIRO TEMPO
44' Inglaterra x Japão: ACRÉSCIMO
44' Argentina x Escócia: Pressão da Escócia!
Escócia aproveita a velocidade de Evans pela direita e preocupa o time argentino que precisa do gol para se manter viva no torneio.
38' Argentina x Escócia: Partida equilibrada
Argentina 0 x 1 Escócia:
Comemoração escocesa após o gol de Little.
We can't actually see Kim Little in this pic, but she's in there somewhere! 😂#SCOARG 🏴🇦🇷@ScotlandNT | @FIFAWWC_SCO pic.twitter.com/EaDTPmwpTb— FIFA Women's World Cup (@FIFAWWC) 19 de junho de 2019
30' Inglaterra x Japão: Pressão japonesa
Japão busca o gol de empate mas sem perigo para a defesa inglesa.
27' Argentina x Escócia: Argentina no ataque!
Após sofrer o gol, a Argentina pressiona na busca pelo empate.
Argentina 0 x 1 Escócia:
19' | Erin Cuthbert bursts into the box and forces a save from Correa – she then squares the rebound to Kim Little who gets a foot on the ball to open the scoring!— Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) 19 de junho de 2019
Scotland 1-0 Argentina#SCOARG pic.twitter.com/rPgdGifb7v
21' Inglaterra x Japão: Inglaterra melhor em campo!
Em Nice, a Inglaterra segue melhor no jogo e com maior posse de bola.
18' Argentina x Escócia: GOOOOL DA ESCÓCIA
16' Argentina x Escócia: QUASE GOL DA ARGENTINA
Larroquette cabeceia no travessão, e no rebote Alexander defende o chute de Jaimes.
12' Inglaterra x Japão: GOOOL DA INGLATERRA
White abre o placar para o time inglês em bola indefensável para a goleira japonesa!
12' Argentina x Escócia: Jogo equilibrado
07' Inglaterra x Japão: Jogo lá e cá
04' Argentina x Escócia: PRESSÃO DA ESCÓCIA
Copa do Mundo feminina na Goal!
🚨LET'S GO! 🚨— FIFA Women's World Cup (@FIFAWWC) 19 de junho de 2019
FIFA Live Blog 👇#JPNENG 🇯🇵🏴 https://t.co/zL59dmCjEk#SCOARG 🏴🇦🇷 https://t.co/iApO6RY71S#FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/kRLHGPrAHQ
00' Inglaterra x Japão: ROLA A BOLA!
00' Argentina x Escócia: COMEÇOU!
Inglaterra x Japão: TIMES ESCALADOS!!
Meanwhile, in Nice, the teams are ready for the battle for first in Group D...#JPNENG 🇯🇵🏴 pic.twitter.com/pjHdIcqE09— FIFA Women's World Cup (@FIFAWWC) 19 de junho de 2019
Argentina x Escócia: TIMES ESCALADOS!
TEAM NEWS | 45 minutes to go!— FIFA Women's World Cup (@FIFAWWC) 19 de junho de 2019
Here are your Starting 11s, #SCO and #ARG fans...#SCOARG 🏴🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/s0C1rBtRfY