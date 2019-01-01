Live Blog

Alemanha 1 x 2 Holanda - siga AO VIVO o jogo das Eliminatórias Euro

A Alemanha entra em campo para ficar mais distante dos concorrentes e a Holanda, na terceira posição, quer pontuar

Atualizado
Pênalti para Alemanha!

2019-09-06T20:19:13Z

Schulz corre pela esquerda e tenta cruzar a bola. A redonda pega em De Ligt e toca no braço do Holandês. Pênalti para a Alemanha.

GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL DA HOLANDA!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

2019-09-06T20:17:05Z

Em cobrança de escanteio, Van Dijk toca de cabeça e Neuer defende. Depay coloca a bola na área novamente, Babel fura e Tah manda para o fundo das redes.

GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL DA HOLANDA !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

2019-09-06T20:03:09Z

Babel cruza pela esquerda, Tah não consegue tirar. De Jong tira de Schulz e marca.

Panorama da partida

2019-09-06T20:01:35Z

A Holanda, apesar de perder o jogo parcialmente, é melhor em campo.

Começa o segundo tempo

2019-09-06T19:52:21Z

Já tem bola rolando para a etapa complementar de Alemanha e Holanda.

GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL DA ALEMANHA!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

2019-09-06T18:59:12Z

Kimmich, em posição questionável, recebe a bola e avança pela direita. E chuta e a bola sobra para Gnabry que marca.

Panorama aos cinco minutos de jogo

2019-09-06T18:56:42Z

As equipes ainda se estudam muito. Duelo muito travado no meio campo, com troca de passes.

Começa o jogo!

2019-09-06T18:47:23Z

Rola a bola para Alemanha e Holanda

Boa tarde, torcedor!

2019-09-06T18:16:56Z

Você acompanha, a partir de agora, todas as emoções de Alemanha e Holanda, partida válida pela Eliminatórias Euro.