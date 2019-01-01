Premier League

Premier League 2018/19: artilheiros, garçons e classificação completa

Sterling? Kane? Salah? Separamos os números da atual edição do Campeonato Inglês

A briga pelo título da Premier League 2019/20 já começou ! Enquanto Manchester City e Liverpool prometem novamente travar uma dura batalha nessa temporada, outros 18 clubes também entram no campeonato mais disputado do mundo com os mais objetivos distintos. E a disputa também se estende à artilharia nacional.

Seja na disputa pelo caneco, por vaga na próxima Liga dos Campeões, Liga Europa ou mesmo contra o rebaixamento, os times contam com seus artilheiros balançando as redes e seus 'garçons' criando chances de gol para alcançarem seus objetivos na campanha, que iniciou no mês de agosto e se estende até maio de 2020.

Veja os números a seguir!

Artilharia - Premier League 2019/20

POS. JOGADOR CLUBE GOLS MARCADOS PARTIDAS
1 Raheem Sterling Manchester City 3 1
2 Harry Kane Tottenham 2 1
2 Ashley Barnes Burnley 2 1
2 Marcus Rashford Manchester United 2 1
5 Divock Origi Liverpool 1 1
5 Mohamed Salah Liverpool 1 1
5 Aubameyang Arsenal 1 1
5 John McGinn Aston Villa 1 1
5 Leander Dendonker Wolverhampton 1 1
5 Sergio Aguero Manchester City 1 1
5 Gabriel Jesus Manchester City 1 1
5 Teemu Pukki Norwich City 1 1
5 Daniel James Manchester United 1 1
5 Billy Sharp Sheffield United 1 1
5 Virgil van Dijk Liverpool 1 1
5 Florin Andone Brighton 1 1
5 Gudmundsson Burnley 1 1
5 Ddombélé Tottenham 1 1
5 Martial Manchester United 1 1
5 Neal Maupay Brighton 1 1
5 Chris Mepham Bournemouth 1 1

*Números atualizados às 10h19 de 14 de agosto de 2019

Passes para gols - Premier League

POS. JOGADOR CLUBE ASSISTÊNCIAS PARTIDAS
1 Riyad Mahrez Manchester City 3 1
2 Erick Pieters Burnley 2 1
2 Paul Pogba Manchester United 2 1
4 Divock Origi Liverpool 1 1
4 Mohamed Salah Liverpool 1 1
4 Callum Wilson Bournemouth 1 1
4 Lewis Dunk Brighton 1 1
4 Kyle Walker Manchester City 1 1
4 Maitland-Niles Arsenal 1 1
4 Lucas Moura Tottenham 1 1
4 Davy Propper Brighton 1 1
4 Roberto Firmino Liverpool 1 1
4 Alexander-Arnold Liverpool 1 1
4 Moussa Sissoko Tottenham 1 1
4 Andreas Pereira Manchester United 1 1
4 Pascal Grob Brighton 1 1
4 Tyrone Mings Aston Villa 1 1
4 Kevin De Bruyne Manchester City 1 1
4 Emiliano Buendia Norwich 1 1

Classificação completa - Premier League

CLASSIFICAÇÃO EQUIPE PONTOS JOGOS SALDO DE GOLS APROVEITAMENTO
Manchester City 3 1 5 100%
Manchester United 3 1 4 100%
Liverpool 3 1 3 100%
Brighton 3 1 3 100%
Burnley 3 1 3 100%
Tottenham 3 1 2 100%
Arsenal 3 1 1 100%
Bournemouth 1 1 0 33,30%
Sheffield United 1 1 0 33,30%
10º Crystal Palace 1 1 0 33,30%
11º Everton 1 1 0 33,30%
12º Leicester City 1 1 0 33,30%
13º Wolverhampton 1 1 0 33,30%
14º Newcastle 0 1 -1 0
15º Aston Villa 0 1 -2 0
16º Norwich 0 1 -3 0
17º Southampton 0 1 -3 0
18º Watford 0 1 -3 0
19º Chelsea 0 1 -4 0
20º West Ham 0 1 -5 0

