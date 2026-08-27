No Grimaldi Forum, em Mônaco, foi realizado na noite de quinta-feira o sorteio da fase de liga da temporada 2026/27 da Champions League. O sorteio produziu alguns confrontos absolutamente de alto nível, incluindo Paris Saint-Germain x FC Barcelona, Arsenal x Real Madrid e Manchester United x Bayern de Munique.

A primeira rodada da fase de liga será disputada em 8, 9 e 10 de setembro. Os times que terminarem entre a 1ª e a 8ª posição avançam diretamente às oitavas de final, enquanto os colocados entre 9º e 24º terão antes uma fase intermediária pela frente.

Os times entre a 25ª e a 36ª posição estão eliminados da Champions League e também das competições europeias, já que essas equipes não caem mais para a Liga Europa.

O Shakhtar Donetsk disputará seu jogo em casa em Stamford Bridge, do Chelsea. Todos os clubes enfrentaram dois times de cada pote. A final será disputada em 5 de junho de 2027, no Riyadh Air Metropolitano, do Atlético de Madrid.





Sorteio dos times do Pote 1

Paris Saint-Germain: FC Barcelona (c), Manchester City (f), AS Roma (c), Aston Villa (f), Galatasaray (c), Villarreal (f), Slovan Bratislava (c), Como (f).

Bayern de Munique: Arsenal (c), Atlético de Madrid (f), Real Betis (c), Manchester United (f), FK Bodø/Glimt (c), Lille OSC (f), Slavia Praga (c), Viking FK (f).

Real Madrid: Inter (c), Arsenal (f), PSV (c), AS Roma (f), RB Leipzig (c), Shakhtar Donetsk (f), LASK (c), AEK Atenas (f).

Liverpool: Atlético de Madrid (c), Inter (f), FC Porto (c), Club Brugge (f), Villarreal (c), Fenerbahçe (f), RC Lens (c), LASK (f).

Inter: Liverpool (c), Real Madrid (f), Club Brugge (c), Borussia Dortmund (f), Shakhtar Donetsk (c), Feyenoord (f), VfB Stuttgart (c), Slovan Bratislava (f).

Manchester City: Paris SG (c), FC Barcelona (f), Sporting Portugal (c), FC Porto (f), Napoli (c), RB Leipzig (f), AEK Atenas (c), RC Lens (f).

Arsenal: Real Madrid (c), Bayern de Munique (f), Borussia Dortmund (c), Real Betis (f), Lille OSC (c), Napoli (f), Sabah FK (c), Slavia Praga (f).

FC Barcelona: Manchester City (c), Paris SG (f), Aston Villa (c), Sporting Portugal (f), Feyenoord (c), Galatasaray (f), Como (c), Sabah FK (f).

Atlético de Madrid: Bayern de Munique (c), Liverpool (f), Manchester United (c), PSV (f), Fenerbahçe (c), FK Bodø/Glimt (f), Viking FK (c), VfB Stuttgart (f).





Sorteio dos times do Pote 2

Borussia Dortmund: Inter (c), Arsenal (f), Real Betis (c), Aston Villa (f), Villarreal (c), FK Bodø/Glimt (f), AEK Atenas (c), Sabah FK (f).

AS Roma: Real Madrid (c), Paris SG (f), Sporting Portugal (c), Manchester United (f), Lille OSC (c), Fenerbahçe (f), Slovan Bratislava (c), AEK Atenas (f).

Sporting Portugal: FC Barcelona (c), Manchester City (f), Manchester United (c), AS Roma (f), Galatasaray (c), Shakhtar Donetsk (f), LASK (c), RC Lens (f).

Aston Villa: Paris SG (c), FC Barcelona (f), Borussia Dortmund (c), Club Brugge (f), Fenerbahçe (c), Galatasaray (f), Viking FK (c), Slavia Praga (f).

FC Porto: Manchester City (c), Liverpool (f), PSV (c), Real Betis (f), Napoli (c), Feyenoord (f), Slavia Praga (c), LASK (f).

Manchester United: Bayern de Munique (c), Atlético de Madrid (f), AS Roma (c), Sporting Portugal (f), RB Leipzig (c), Villarreal (f), Sabah FK (c), Como (f).

Club Brugge: Liverpool (c), Inter (f), Aston Villa (c), PSV (f), FK Bodø/Glimt (c), Napoli (f), RC Lens (c), VfB Stuttgart (f).

Real Betis: Arsenal (c), Bayern de Munique (f), FC Porto (c), Borussia Dortmund (f), Feyenoord (c), Lille OSC (f), Como (c), Slovan Bratislava (f).

PSV: Atlético de Madrid (c), Real Madrid (f), Club Brugge (c), FC Porto (f), Shakhtar Donetsk (c), RB Leipzig (f), VfB Stuttgart (c), Viking FK (f).





Sorteio dos times do Pote 3

Feyenoord: Inter (c), FC Barcelona (f), FC Porto (c), Real Betis (f), RB Leipzig (c), Galatasaray (f), Como (c), Viking FK (f).

Lille OSC: Bayern de Munique (c), Arsenal (f), Real Betis (c), AS Roma (f), Galatasaray (c), FK Bodø/Glimt (f), Slovan Bratislava (c), VfB Stuttgart (f).

FK Bodø/Glimt: Atlético de Madrid (c), Bayern de Munique (f), Borussia Dortmund (c), Club Brugge (f), Lille OSC (c), Napoli (f), LASK (c), RC Lens (f).

Napoli: Arsenal (c), Manchester City (f), Club Brugge (c), FC Porto (f), FK Bodø/Glimt (c), Villarreal (f), Viking FK (c), Sabah FK (f).

RB Leipzig: Manchester City (c), Real Madrid (f), PSV (c), Manchester United (f), Shakhtar Donetsk (c), Feyenoord (f), RC Lens (c), Como (f).

Villarreal: Paris SG (c), Liverpool (f), Manchester United (c), Borussia Dortmund (f), Napoli (c), Fenerbahçe (f), Sabah FK (c), Slavia Praga (f).

Fenerbahçe: Liverpool (c), Atlético de Madrid (f), AS Roma (c), Aston Villa (f), Villarreal (c), Shakhtar Donetsk (f), Slavia Praga (c), LASK (f).

Shakhtar Donetsk: Real Madrid (c), Inter (f), Sporting Portugal (c), PSV (f), Fenerbahçe (c), RB Leipzig (f), AEK Atenas (c), Slovan Bratislava (f).

Galatasaray: FC Barcelona (c), Paris SG (f), Aston Villa (c), Sporting Portugal (f), Feyenoord (c), Lille OSC (f), VfB Stuttgart (c), AEK Atenas (f).





Sorteio dos times do Pote 4

Slavia Praga: Arsenal (c), Bayern de Munique (f), Aston Villa (c), FC Porto (f), Villarreal (c), Fenerbahçe (f), RC Lens (c), Sabah FK (f)

Slovan Bratislava: Inter (c), Paris SG (f), Real Betis (c), AS Roma (f), Shakhtar Donetsk (c), Lille OSC (f), VfB Stuttgart (c), LASK (f).

VfB Stuttgart: Atlético de Madrid (c), Inter (f), Club Brugge (c), PSV (f), Lille OSC (c), Galatasaray (f), Viking (c), Slovan Bratislava (f).

AEK Atenas: Real Madrid (c), Manchester City (f), AS Roma (c), Borussia Dortmund (f), Galatasaray (c), Shakhtar Donetsk (f), LASK (c), Como (f).

LASK Linz: Liverpool (c), Real Madrid (f), FC Porto (c), Sporting Portugal (f), Fenerbahçe (c), FK Bodø/Glimt (f), Slovan Bratislava (c) AEK Atenas (f).

Como: Paris SG (c), FC Barcelona (f), Manchester United (c), Real Betis (f), RB Leipzig (c), Feyenoord (f), AEK Atenas (c), RC Lens (f).

RC Lens: Manchester City (c), Liverpool (f), Sporting Portugal (c), Club Brugge (f), FK Bodø/Glimt (c), RB Leipzig (f), Como (c), Slavia Praga (f).

Viking FK: Bayern de Munique (c), Atlético de Madrid (f), PSV (c), Aston Villa (f), Feyenoord (c), Napoli (f), Sabah FK (c), VfB Stuttgart (f).

Sabah FK: FC Barcelona (c), Arsenal (f), Borussia Dortmund (c), Man United (f), Napoli (c), Villarreal (f), Slavia Praga (c), Viking FK (f).







