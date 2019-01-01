De Gea vira piada após falha em derrota do Man United; veja memes
O Manchester United foi derrotado pelo Arsenal neste domingo em Londres, e David De Gea foi um dos responsáveis pelo placar por 2 a 0. O goleiro titubeou em chute de Granit Xhaka no primeiro tempo e tornou-se alvo de piadas nas redes sociais.
O meio-campista dos Gunners arriscou finalização de fora da área, e a bola fez uma curva. O goleiro espanhol ficou plantado no gramado e viu a bola entrar em seu canto direito.
De Gea teve a chance de se redimir no segundo tempo em pênalti cobrado por Aubameyang, mas o arqueiro saltou para o lado enquanto o chute foi no meio do gol.
dE gEa é O MeLhOr dA lIgA pic.twitter.com/PvkMAOctUm— Premier League Brasil (@PLBrNews) March 10, 2019
De Gea looking back at that Xhaka goal pic.twitter.com/IisP7FzM0f— 🅱hargav (@ThatIndianGuy) March 10, 2019
"De Gea melhor goleiro da Premier League"— Eu choro é porra eu (@edudubarros) March 10, 2019
Eu: pic.twitter.com/HlvXq8bYP6
6 - Six of Granit Xhaka's seven Premier League goals for Arsenal have come from outside the box, including both against Man Utd. Swerve. #ARSMUN— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 10, 2019
The amount of swazz on Xhaka’s shot 😱 pic.twitter.com/XUya5M7ouM— ODDSbible (@ODDSbible) March 10, 2019
Granit Xhaka scored a beauty in #ARSMUN pic.twitter.com/xfWNwr9Szn— Freaky ~ DRaval (@HODL_till_2140) March 10, 2019
What a strike by Xhaka, knuckle ball like Cristiano fooled DeGea for a split second...— Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) March 10, 2019
BOOOOOMMM!!!! 1-0. Great shot by Xhaka but what the hell was Flappy Hands doing??!! 🤣#AFCvMUFC pic.twitter.com/BaG5OwxBvA— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 10, 2019
Replay of De Gea attempting to save Xhaka’s goal...#ARSMUN pic.twitter.com/F3ZdMYSykR— ⚽️442oons⚽️ (@442oons) March 10, 2019
United fans to David De Gea pic.twitter.com/pmtbHiyAMC— MCFC1894 (@MCFCArmy1894) March 10, 2019
David de Gea still wondering how Xhaka's shot beat him pic.twitter.com/KJh3CAOiSO— Soccer Nation (@SoccerNationNg) March 10, 2019
David De Gea was pure Football Manager match engine for that goal.— Benjamin Wills (@_BenWills) March 10, 2019
2017-18: 3— Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) March 10, 2019
2018-19 so far: 6
David de Gea has conceded twice as many #PL goals from outside the box this season as he did in the whole of last season.#ARSMUN pic.twitter.com/NO4QcOUAAc