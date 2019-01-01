Placares ao vivo
Manchester United

De Gea vira piada após falha em derrota do Man United; veja memes

Getty Images
Goleiro não defendeu chute de Xhaka em vitória do Arsenal no Emirates Stadium

O Manchester United foi derrotado pelo Arsenal neste domingo em Londres, e David De Gea foi um dos responsáveis pelo placar por 2 a 0. O goleiro titubeou em chute de Granit Xhaka no primeiro tempo e tornou-se alvo de piadas nas redes sociais. 

O meio-campista dos Gunners arriscou finalização de fora da área, e a bola fez uma curva. O goleiro espanhol ficou plantado no gramado e viu a bola entrar em seu canto direito. 

De Gea teve a chance de se redimir no segundo tempo em pênalti cobrado por Aubameyang, mas o arqueiro saltou para o lado enquanto o chute foi no meio do gol.

