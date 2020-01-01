Antes de ser emprestado ao Bayern de Munique, Coutinho foi rejeitado por Pochettino

Meia brasileiro voltou a ter o seu nome ventilado na Inglaterra para a próxima janela de transferências

Phillippe Coutinho esteve próximo de se mudar para o no início da temporada. Daniel Levy, presidente dos Spurs, chegou a um acordo com o para o empréstimo do meia, mas o negócio acabou caindo devido à intransigência de Mauricio Pochettino.

A justificativa do então técnico do Tottenham foi a de que gostaria de manter um equilíbrio no vestiário e, por isso, não gostaria de contratar nenhum grande nome do futebol mundial, dando prioridade a jogadores jovens, como Tanguy Ndombélé e Giovani Lo Celso.

Phillippe Coutinho acabou emprestado ao Munique, onde até ao momento soma nove gols e oito assistências em 32 partidas pelos bávaros, enquanto Pochettino foi demitido do Tottenham durante a temporada 2019/20, sendo substituído pelo português José Mourinho.

Rumores apontam Coutinho na

No entanto, a Inglaterra não esquece do brasileiro e pode vê-lo voltando à Premier League na próxima temporada, embora o alto preço que o Barcelona possa pedir por ele dificulte a operação.

Segundo o jornal espanhol Mundo Deportivo, o desejo do atleta é atuar em um time inglês novamente. E três equipes têm o interesse dessa contratação, como , Tottenham e , com os Blues saindo na frente pelo negócio.

Coutinho fez história na Premier League

Na Premier League, o meia fez história pelo , onde chegou sem muitas expectativas e viveu os melhores anos de sua carreira antes de ser vendido para o Barcelona. Assim, uma volta a terras inglesas poderia significar um outro recomeço para o brasileiro.

Philippe Coutinho chegou aos Reds em janeiro de 2013, e deixou o clube em janeiro de 2018, totalizando 201 jogos e 54 gols marcados.