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Beth Mead Arsenal Man City transfer gfx 16:9Getty Images/GOAL
Ameé Ruszkai

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Beth Mead traz a profundidade de que o Manchester City precisa para continuar na briga por títulos antes do retorno à Liga dos Campeões: o GOAL avalia as principais contratações da janela de transferências de verão feminina de 2026

Futebol feminino
Manchester City Women
B. Mead
Arsenal Women
WSL
Chelsea FC Women
K. McCabe
Especiais e Opinião

Chegou. A janela de transferências do verão de 2026 chegou e promete ser extremamente agitada no futebol feminino, com estrelas como Alexia Putellas, Sam Kerr e Georgia Stanway prestes a mudar de clube nas próximas semanas e meses. Há muitos rumores e notícias sobre transferências que já circulam há algum tempo, parecendo restar apenas os anúncios oficiais, mas, como sempre, também haverá algumas surpresas pelo caminho.

We got plenty of those last year, as Manchester United and Manchester City engaged in something of a swap deal, with Grace Clinton and Jess Park switching clubs, while London City Lionesses set a new world record with the purchase of Grace Geyoro from Paris Saint-Germain.

Big fees are something we should be on the look out for again this summer, with reports already linking Chelsea with a move for Swedish phenom Felicia Schroder that would surpass the amount paid for Geyoro.

Schroder is one of those who isn't out of contract who could still be on the move, with the likes of PSG striker Romee Leuchter and Chelsea forward Mayra Ramirez other names that may depart if their clubs receive the right offer. That's on top of all the free agents that will be signing for new clubs, with huge names like Mary Earps, Mapi Leon and Ona Batlle set for new challenges.

Some transfers turn out well for all parties, but many don't, with the decision-making of at least one of the clubs or perhaps even the player raising eyebrows. GOAL is here, then, to ensure you know who did the best out of every massive deal in the women's game. Throughout the summer window, we will be grading every transfer as it happens, letting you track the big winners - and losers - of the off-season.

Check out all of our grades below, and let us know what you think in the comments section...

  • Beth Mead Man City unveiling 2026Manchester City FC

    12 de junho: Beth Mead (do Arsenal para o Manchester City)

    Para o Arsenal: Embora os Gunners já estivessem preparados para se despedir de vários jogadores do time principal neste verão, uma vez que uma série de contratos chegava ao fim, relatos indicavam que Mead era uma das jogadoras cujo contrato estava chegando ao fim e que o clube desejava manter. Apesar de não ter sido titular garantida na última temporada, a jogadora da seleção inglesa ainda foi muito eficaz e contribuiu bastante tanto com a posse de bola quanto sem ela para as bicampeãs europeias. O Arsenal, porém, não conseguiu igualar a duração do contrato oferecido pelo Man City, o que significou uma despedida indesejada. Encontrar uma boa substituta será fundamental neste verão, já que muita criatividade e poder de finalização deixaram o norte de Londres como resultado dessa transferência. Nota: D

    Para o Man City: As laterais estão bem servidas no Man City, o que torna esta contratação um tanto surpreendente para muitos. Um contrato de três anos para uma jogadora que acabou de completar 31 anos também sempre vai causar espanto. Mas Mead tem apresentado um desempenho consistentemente bom no mais alto nível há anos e traz confiabilidade, experiência e mentalidade vencedora para as novas campeãs da WSL. Se o City quiser disputar títulos nacionais novamente na próxima temporada, precisará de um elenco mais forte, já que o retorno à Liga dos Campeões também está chegando. Mead, que é versátil o suficiente para atuar em toda a linha de frente, traz exatamente isso. Nota: B

    Para Mead: Com a Copa do Mundo chegando no ano que vem, o tempo de jogo é vital para Mead nesta próxima temporada se ela quiser desempenhar um papel fundamental pela Inglaterra no Brasil — caso se classifiquem. Essa transferência não garante necessariamente isso, dada a profundidade do City no ataque, mas a rotação será vital caso a equipe de Andree Jeglertz consiga competir em quatro frentes; Mead, portanto, deve ter muitas oportunidades de jogar e, por sua vez, conquistar uma vaga na escalação titular. Também vale a pena destacar os aspectos positivos dessa transferência em nível pessoal para a ponta. Um contrato de três anos com um clube de ponta aos 31 anos é um deles, assim como o reencontro com a parceira Vivianne Miedema, que foi destaque do City na última temporada. Nota: B

    • Publicidade
  • Katie McCabe Chelsea 2026-27Getty Images

    1º de junho: Katie McCabe (do Arsenal para o Chelsea)

    Para o Arsenal: A forma como o Arsenal lidou com a situação contratual de McCabe foi confusa do início ao fim. Apesar de ela ser uma jogadora fundamental e uma solução constante para os problemas causados por lesões, graças à sua versatilidade, os Gunners estavam dispostos a deixar a capitã da Irlanda partir, e não foi surpresa que ela atraísse bastante interesse à medida que o verão se aproximava. Em seguida, eles deram uma guinada e ofereceram um novo contrato, embora o The Athletic tenha relatado que “era para uma função muito específica na equipe daqui para frente”, então a jogadora optou por um novo desafio. Não é um golpe tão grande para o Arsenal quanto seria se o clube não estivesse contratando a lateral do Barcelona, Ona Batlle, mas é difícil não sentir que os Gunners vão se arrepender de ter deixado McCabe e sua versatilidade — que resolveu problemas em várias posições na última temporada — irem embora, sobretudo porque ela agora vai usar isso para fortalecer um rival direto. Nota: D

    Para o Chelsea: Esta é uma contratação fantástica para o Chelsea, um sentimento reforçado pelo fato de o clube aparentemente ter tirado McCabe bem debaixo do nariz do Manchester City, o novo campeão da WSL que estava pronto para contratar a estrela irlandesa para reforçar uma posição que precisa de atenção. O Chelsea utilizou várias opções na lateral-esquerda na última temporada, com Niamh Charles, Sandy Baltimore e Veerle Buurman, mas nenhuma delas é natural para a posição. A chegada de McCabe permite que Baltimore avance para sua função ofensiva preferida e significa que Buurman pode ser utilizada principalmente na zaga, onde é brilhante. Charles, que agora parece destinada a se transferir para o City, é uma boa jogadora, mas McCabe é uma das melhores do futebol feminino nessa posição, e com ela o time titular do Blues será significativamente melhorado. Nota: A

    Para McCabe: Há muitos torcedores do Arsenal consternados com a decisão de McCabe de se juntar a um grande rival, depois de passar os últimos 11 anos se destacando como uma lenda dos Gunners. Mas a jogadora de 30 anos é uma das melhores e esta é uma oportunidade para ela se juntar a outro grande clube com grandes ambições. Para ela permanecer na Inglaterra e fazer isso, sempre haveria apenas um número limitado de opções. Ela se encaixa perfeitamente no Blues, será titular e terá a oportunidade de conquistar muitos títulos, se o clube conseguir deixar para trás uma temporada decepcionante e retornar ao nível de excelência da maior parte da última década. Considerando que ela não estava satisfeita com a oferta do Arsenal em relação ao seu papel, esta é uma melhoria para ela no que diz respeito à sua carreira individual. Nota: B