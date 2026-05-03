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Tom Maston

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Avaliações dos jogadores do Liverpool contra o Man Utd: Andy Robertson e Alexis Mac Allister entre os fracassos dos Reds, enquanto mais uma excelente atuação de Dominik Szoboszlai vai por água abaixo

Player ratings
Liverpool
A. Robertson
Premier League
Especiais e Opinião
Manchester United x Liverpool

O Liverpool saiu derrotado em uma partida cheia de reviravoltas contra o Manchester United no domingo, sofrendo uma derrota por 3 a 2 apesar de ter conseguido uma recuperação no segundo tempo. Os Reds estavam perdendo por dois gols no intervalo, mas os gols de Dominik Szoboszlai e Cody Gakpo os colocaram de volta na disputa, mas Kobbie Mainoo marcou o gol da vitória e garantiu os três pontos para a equipe de Michael Carrick.

Arne Slot's side made a dreadful start and found themselves 2-0 down inside 14 minutes. First, Matheus Cunha's deflected effort from the edge of the penalty area spun into the bottom corner before Benjamin Sesko bundled the ball over the line after Freddie Woodman parried Bruno Fernandes' against the Slovenia international.

Liverpool did finally spark into life midway through the half as Gakpo flashed a shot narrowly wide, though they were lucky not to fall further behind when Fernandes was picked out by Bryan Mbeumo, but hit his half-volley the wrong side of the post.

The game only looked to be going one way at half-time, but the visitors were handed a lifeline within two minutes of the restart when Szoboszlai picked up a loose pass from Amad Diallo on the halfway line and preceded to dribble his way up field before slotting the ball into the bottom corner.

That seemed to galvanise the Reds, and they were level shortly after when Senne Lammens gave away possession on the edge of his own box and Szoboszlai fed Gakpo to tap home. Liverpool were suddenly the dominant force, and Lammens showed good reactions after Ibrahima Konate forced the ball goalwards from a free-kick.

United eventually got themselves a foothold, and after Casemiro wasted a great chance when he headed straight at Woodman after being given the freedom of Liverpool's box, Mainoo latched onto a loose ball on the edge of the penalty area and rifled a shot into the bottom corner. Rio Ngumoha came closest to finding an equaliser, but in the end the visitors came up short, meaning they still need four points from their final three games to be sure of Champions League football next season.

GOAL rates Liverpool's players from Old Trafford...

  • Manchester United v Liverpool - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Goleiro e defesa

    Freddie Woodman (5/10):

    Algumas saídas de bola ruins, embora ele possa achar que poderia ter feito mais para tirar a bola de Sesko no segundo gol do United.

    Curtis Jones (5/10):

    Fez algumas intervenções defensivas importantes no primeiro tempo, mas teve dificuldades no restante. Assim como a maioria de seus companheiros, melhorou após o intervalo.

    Ibrahima Konate (5/10):

    Teve dificuldades contra Sesko no primeiro tempo. Ficou mais à vontade depois que o atacante do United foi substituído no intervalo.

    Virgil van Dijk (6/10):

    Teve alguns momentos de tensão, mas foi, na maior parte do tempo, o mais seguro da defesa do Liverpool.

    Andy Robertson (3/10):

    Ficou exposto e foi dominado por Mbeumo e Fernandes no primeiro tempo. Também foi fraco na posse de bola em uma tarde para esquecer, que acabou mais cedo no segundo tempo quando ele foi substituído.

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  • Manchester United v Liverpool - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Meio-campo

    Ryan Gravenberch (5/10):

    Procurou levar a bola para a frente no primeiro tempo, mas perdeu a posse com muita frequência, deixando Fernandes com espaço demais. Melhorou bastante após o intervalo, quando levou a melhor sobre Mainoo.

    Alexis Mac Allister (4/10):

    Seus passes careceram de vigor no primeiro tempo, enquanto ele perdia constantemente as disputas físicas. Muito melhor no segundo tempo, comandando o meio-campo, e fez bem em enganar Lammens e recuperar a bola para o empate do Liverpool. No entanto, foi seu mau desarme que permitiu a Mainoo marcar.

    Dominik Szoboszlai (9/10):

    Foi o melhor jogador do Liverpool no primeiro tempo, antes de mostrar excelente impulso e compostura para diminuir a diferença. Com um toque magnífico, deu assistência para Gakpo, enquanto suas cobranças de jogadas ensaiadas causaram muitos problemas. Mais uma vez, o destaque dos Reds.

  • Manchester United v Liverpool - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Ataque

    Jeremie Frimpong (4/10):

    Não teve absolutamente nenhum impacto no primeiro tempo. Causou alguns problemas a Shaw em algumas ocasiões após o intervalo, mas não é um substituto a longo prazo para Salah.

    Florian Wirtz (5/10):

    Realmente não se adaptou à função de falso nove em que foi escalado. Jogou muito melhor quando recuou para posições mais recuadas, mesmo que continue a ter dificuldades quando pressionado.

    Cody Gakpo (7/10):

    Chegou perto de marcar com um chute da entrada da área no primeiro tempo, antes de empatar para os Reds. Uma atuação decente como o atacante mais experiente em campo, em meio à enxurrada de lesões.

  • Manchester United v Liverpool - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Reservas e técnico

    Milos Kerkez (5/10):

    Fez bem em recuar e impedir que Mbeumo avançasse livremente em direção ao gol. No entanto, ainda há algumas dúvidas sobre suas capacidades defensivas gerais.

    Rio Ngumoha (5/10):

    Criou problemas com alguns dribles emocionantes, mas a contribuição mais marcante do jovem foi sua falha em marcar Shaw na jogada que resultou no gol de Mainoo, logo após sua entrada em campo.

    Federico Chiesa (N/A):

    Entrou nos últimos cinco minutos.

    Arne Slot (4/10):

    Sua equipe não estava preparada para o que o United apresentou no primeiro tempo, enquanto a decisão de escalar Wirtz como falso nove foi infeliz. Pequenos ajustes táticos geraram uma reação no segundo tempo, mas, no fim das contas, trata-se da 11ª derrota na liga nesta temporada para os atuais campeões.

Premier League
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Liverpool
LIV
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Chelsea
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