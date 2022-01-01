أخبار الانتقالات | عودة غير منتظرة لرونالدو وتشافي يتدخل لحسم صفقة جديدة

رايو يريد دييجو كوستا
يسعى نادي رايو فاييكانو إلى الاستعانة بخدمات دييجو كوستا خلال فترة الانتقالات الصيفية الجارية بعقد لمدة موسم قابل للتمديد لآخر بحسب الصحفي إكرم كونور.
🚨Rayo Vallecano has made an offer of a 1+1 year contract to free agent Diego Costa. #PretemporadaRayo pic.twitter.com/21KunnaTp2— Ekrem KONUR (@Ekremkonur) July 25, 2022
يوفنتوس يحاول التخلص من أرتور!
كشف الصحفي الشهير فابريتسيو رومانو أن نادي يوفنتوس يسعى للتخلص من الثنائي أرتور ميلو وآرون رامزي من أجل التعاقد مع ليوناردو باريديس نجم باريس سان جيرمان.
Official Juventus statement now announce Paul Pogba's injury to lateral meniscus, new medical tests to follow - he's not traveling with the squad to Dallas 🇫🇷 #Juventus— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 25, 2022
Juve are trying to find solutions for Arthur and Ramsey in order to open talks with PSG for Leandro Paredes.