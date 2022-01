فيديو | جماهير الكاميرون تتحدى الأمطار من أجل محرز

💚❤💛



Students and pupils braved the rains in Bafoussam to cheer and get a glimpse of Algeria's striker Riyad Mahrez.



They kept chanting his name and fortunately the Man City star showed them some love.



Football Passion #AFCON2021 #TeamAlgeria @bylka613_ #mahrez #Africa pic.twitter.com/HFArcBbymM